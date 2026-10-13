Saudi Airport Attacks Sharpen Pressure For US Intervention Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiDeadly Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have increased pressure on President Donald Trump to expand American military assistance to Riyadh, as Washington weighs direct action against the Iran-backed group in Yemen.
Missile strikes on King Khalid International Airport over the weekend killed civilians, including a United States citizen, and injured hundreds. Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority confirmed 12 deaths and 309 injuries from Saturday's attack alone. Further strikes raised the toll, although published cumulative figures differ as authorities assess casualties from separate incidents.
Trump said Washington would consider joining Saudi-led attacks on Houthi positions. His remarks marked a possible change in an approach that has provided intelligence, targeting assistance and aerial refuelling while stopping short of direct participation in Saudi offensive operations.
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