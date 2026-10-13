Saudi Airport Attacks Sharpen Pressure For US Intervention Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Deadly Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have increased pressure on President Donald Trump to expand American military assistance to Riyadh, as Washington weighs direct action against the Iran-backed group in Yemen.

Missile strikes on King Khalid International Airport over the weekend killed civilians, including a United States citizen, and injured hundreds. Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority confirmed 12 deaths and 309 injuries from Saturday's attack alone. Further strikes raised the toll, although published cumulative figures differ as authorities assess casualties from separate incidents.

Trump said Washington would consider joining Saudi-led attacks on Houthi positions. His remarks marked a possible change in an approach that has provided intelligence, targeting assistance and aerial refuelling while stopping short of direct participation in Saudi offensive operations.

<p>No decision to launch American strikes has been announced. Any wider involvement would expose the administration to the risks of a prolonged Yemen campaign as the conflict involving Iran continues to disrupt Gulf security and energy markets.</p> <p>The administration has faced demands to reinforce Saudi air defences, including additional interceptor supplies, as the kingdom confronts repeated launches of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles against civilian and strategic facilities.</p> <p>US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the killing of the American citizen. American diplomats have advised citizens to avoid the Riyadh airport, while US government employees face additional restrictions on using airports throughout the kingdom.</p> <p>Saudi coalition spokesman Major-General Turki al-Maliki accused the Houthis of striking a civilian passenger terminal and pledged a decisive response consistent with international humanitarian law. Saudi officials said the injured included passengers and airport workers, several of whom remained in critical condition.</p> See also Houthis say Saudi F-15 downed over Marib <p>A further projectile hit a terminal on Sunday, killing a Pakistani national and injuring 11 people, according to Saudi authorities. Missile alerts also disrupted activities in Riyadh on Monday as Saudi air defences intercepted additional threats.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The attacks have raised questions about gaps in the kingdom's air defence network. Saudi authorities have begun examining how incoming weapons penetrated protection around the capital's principal airport, a strategically important site serving commercial travellers and visiting foreign delegations.</p> <p>Riyadh has sought additional assistance from Washington and other partners as it attempts to protect airports, energy installations and maritime routes while backing Yemen's internationally recognised government against the Houthis.</p> <p>Analysts caution that new airstrikes may not produce sustained deterrence. Ameneh Mehvar, an analyst with the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data monitoring organisation, warned that further attacks could sustain a cycle of retaliation rather than bring hostilities to an end.</p> <p>Karen Young, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, has questioned the prospects for substantial American combat involvement before November's congressional elections. She expects Washington to be more inclined towards additional intelligence and defensive assistance than a broader offensive campaign.</p> <p>The political calculation is complicated by higher energy prices and domestic concern about an expanding Middle East war. Houthi attacks against shipping near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Saudi energy infrastructure have heightened fears of further disruption to oil supplies and trade.</p> <p>Washington also has to consider the effect of intervention on its arrangements with the Houthis. Direct American involvement could increase the risk of attacks against shipping and other regional interests, widening the conflict beyond Saudi territory.</p> See also Hormuz shipping traffic shrinks as regional attacks escalate <p>Saudi Arabia's regional partners have condemned the attacks but remain cautious about offensive participation. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan and Türkiye jointly called for an immediate end to Houthi strikes, describing the attacks on civilian infrastructure as violations of international law.</p> <p>The four governments expressed support for lawful Saudi measures to defend the kingdom. Türkiye has indicated that its assistance would be defensive and technical rather than participation in attacks inside Yemen.</p> <p>Iran has offered to help mediate, while the Houthis have defended their operations as part of their conflict with Saudi-backed forces. Riyadh's coalition has also faced accusations concerning civilian casualties from its strikes in Yemen, underscoring the human cost on both sides.</p> <p>Civil aviation disruption has extended beyond Riyadh. Saudi authorities suspended operations at King Khalid airport until October 17, forcing airlines to cancel or divert services. Other airports, including King Fahd International Airport near Dammam, have faced missile threats.</p> <p>Saudi Arabia nevertheless proceeded with a major international energy conference in Riyadh, where Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman emphasised the kingdom's capacity to maintain its economic activities despite the security crisis.</p> <h2></h2>