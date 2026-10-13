UK Widens Saudi Travel Warnings, Raising Insurance Risks Arabian Post
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) now advises against all but essential travel to both cities and every airport in Saudi Arabia except Medina International Airport. The updated guidance, issued on 11 October, remained current on Tuesday.
“Your travel insurance could be invalidated if you travel against advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO),” the advisory states.
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