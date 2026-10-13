Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

UK Widens Saudi Travel Warnings, Raising Insurance Risks Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-13 04:16:31

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> British travellers visiting Jeddah, Dammam or most Saudi airports could jeopardise their travel insurance after the UK government expanded its warnings amid missile and drone attacks on the kingdom.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) now advises against all but essential travel to both cities and every airport in Saudi Arabia except Medina International Airport. The updated guidance, issued on 11 October, remained current on Tuesday.

“Your travel insurance could be invalidated if you travel against advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO),” the advisory states.

MENAFN13102026000152002308ID1111799058


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search