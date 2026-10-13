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Azerbaijan's Investments Abroad Expand Year By Year - President Ilham Aliyev


Date: 2026-10-13 04:16:26

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Azerbaijan's investments in foreign countries are expanding year by year, President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Trend 's correspondent reports.

Noting the expanding geographical scope of Azerbaijan's investments, the head of state said that investments worth billions of dollars demonstrate the country's capabilities while also delivering significant benefits to recipient countries.

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Trend News Agency

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