Azerbaijan's Investments Abroad Expand Year By Year - President Ilham Aliyev

Noting the expanding geographical scope of Azerbaijan's investments, the head of state said that investments worth billions of dollars demonstrate the country's capabilities while also delivering significant benefits to recipient countries.

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