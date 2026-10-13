All Major Transport And Logistics Projects In Azerbaijan Have Already Been Realized - President Ilham Aliyev

Noting that the focus is now on identifying cargo sources, mobilizing freight from new origins, and increasing cargo volumes, the head of state expressed hope that cargo transportation would increase in the future once all these projects on both sides have been completed.

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