Laos Is A Friendly Country For Us - President Ilham Aliyev
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Laos is a friendly country for us, President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Trend 's correspondent reports.
The head of state noted that more than 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries had demonstrated this on numerous occasions.
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