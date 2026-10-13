BIO-Key Adds New Middle East Government Security Agency Customer, Expanding Regional Footprint

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), a global innovator in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and biometric authentication, today announced that another Middle East government security agency, a new customer for the Company, has selected BIO-key's Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO) platform to strengthen its identity security.

BIO-key established a trusted relationship with the agency during the evaluation process by working to understand its operational priorities and long-term security objectives. The engagement progressed from initial discussions to an agreement in less than two months, reflecting close collaboration, executive alignment, and a shared commitment to strengthening identity security.

The resulting deployment utilizes BIO-key's Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On platform to protect access to the agency's core communications infrastructure, including web-based services. It also strengthens secure access across one of the country's most security-sensitive government environments while establishing a foundation for future identity modernization initiatives.

The agency is the latest addition to BIO-key's growing roster of government and financial-sector customers across the Middle East, joining several major regional defense organizations.

IT Harmony, BIO-key's value-added distribution partner in the Gulf region, played an important role in supporting the customer engagement and deployment implementation. IT Harmony worked closely with BIO-key and the agency to enable a seamless transition from evaluation through deployment.

“We were impressed by how quickly BIO-key understood our environment and aligned its solution with our operational requirements. The collaborative approach, combined with the team's responsiveness and commitment throughout the process, confirmed that BIO-key was the right long-term partner for this initiative,” said a senior technical official at the agency.

“Our collaboration with BIO-key throughout this engagement is an excellent example of how strong partnerships create successful customer outcomes. From initial meetings through implementation, collective efforts allowed the project to progress quickly, while maintaining the high standards for the customer,” said Rami Alamleh, Technical Leader, IT Harmony.

“With the deployment now nearing completion, customer feedback indicates a high level of satisfaction with both the solution and our collaborative approach. This engagement is far more than a successful deployment. It reflects the trust we are building with government institutions across the region and demonstrates BIO-key's commitment to supporting the region's national digital transformation agendas with our world-class identity security. We believe the strongest partnerships are built by listening, understanding each organization's needs, and delivering solutions that create long-term value. We are honored to have been selected by the agency and look forward to continuing this relationship for many years to come,” said Alex Rocha, International Managing Director, BIO-key International.

“Every successful project starts with trust. From our first meetings, we focused on understanding the customer's priorities and building a relationship based on transparency and commitment. Moving from initial discussions to deployment in such a short period reflects the synergies and close cooperation between the agency, IT Harmony, and the BIO-key team,” said Almuez Mansour, International Sales Leader, BIO-key International.

About IT Harmony Solutions

IT Harmony is a fast-growing cybersecurity value-added distributor serving the Gulf region. Combining more than two decades of regional expertise with a carefully selected portfolio of leading cybersecurity technologies, IT Harmony enables partners and customers to accelerate secure digital transformation across government and enterprise organizations.

About BIO-key International ( )

BIO-key International is a global provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and identity-bound biometric authentication solutions, helping organizations secure access for employees, customers and citizens. With more than 27 years of experience and customers across banking, government, healthcare and other sectors, BIO-key provides authentication and identity solutions designed to reduce reliance on passwords and strengthen the connection between digital identity and the individual.

BIO-key operates across the United States, Spain, Portugal, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and Nigeria. For more information, visit BIO-key's website.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are“forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the“Act”). The words“estimate,”“project,”“intends,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“believes,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and information currently available and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the caption“Risk Factors” in BIO-key's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, BIO-key undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Engage with BIO-key Corporate: