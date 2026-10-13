Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market To 2035 Capitalize On $72.85B Demand As Novonesis, DSM, Lonza, Cargill And Evonik Scale Precision Fermentation

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Microbial Fermentation Technology Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microbial fermentation technology market reached approximately $40.76 billion in 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2020. The market is projected to increase to $55.43 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 6.3% between 2025 and 2030. Continued growth at a CAGR of 5.6% is expected to take the market to $72.85 billion by 2035. The market analysis covers the historic period from 2020 to 2025 and provides forecasts through 2030 and 2035 across major regions and economies.

Historic growth in the microbial fermentation technology market was supported by rising demand for personalized medicine, broader adoption across the food and beverage industry, increasing consumer preference for natural and organic food products, and growing demand for alternative proteins. These factors strengthened the role of fermentation technologies in pharmaceutical manufacturing, food production and industrial biotechnology. However, strict government regulations and contamination risks during fermentation limited market expansion during the historic period.

Future market growth is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, advances in bioprocess automation, rising demand for biopharmaceutical products, and the expanding use of probiotics, postbiotics and functional microbiome applications. Automation is expected to improve process control, production consistency and operational efficiency across fermentation facilities. Despite the positive outlook, high production costs, challenges associated with scaling manufacturing processes, and the potential effects of trade conflicts and tariffs may restrict growth.

Market Segmentation by Type

By type, the microbial fermentation technology market is segmented into medical products, industrial products, alcoholic beverages, and food and feed products. Medical applications represented the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 63.9% of the global market, or approximately $26.06 billion. The medical segment is also forecast to be the fastest-growing type category, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030. Growth will be supported by continued investment in pharmaceutical production, biologics and fermentation-based healthcare products.

Market Segmentation by End User

End users include biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, contract manufacturing organizations, contract development and manufacturing organizations, food and beverage manufacturers, industrial biotechnology companies, and academic and research institutes. Biopharmaceutical companies held the largest market share in 2025, generating $13.49 billion and accounting for 33.1% of total revenue. Contract manufacturing organizations and contract development and manufacturing organizations are expected to record the fastest growth through 2030, with a projected CAGR of 8.3%. This expansion reflects increasing demand for outsourced development, process optimization and commercial-scale manufacturing capabilities.

Market Segmentation by Application

Major microbial fermentation technology market applications include antibiotics, probiotic supplements, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, biosimilars, vaccines, enzymes and small molecules. Antibiotics formed the largest application segment in 2025, accounting for 31.3% of the market, or approximately $12.74 billion. Biosimilars are forecast to become the fastest-growing application segment between 2025 and 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 9.6% as healthcare systems pursue broader access to biological therapies and more cost-efficient production options.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific led the global microbial fermentation technology market in 2025, accounting for 42.3% of total revenue, equivalent to approximately $17.25 billion. North America and Western Europe followed as the next-largest regional markets. Asia-Pacific is also expected to be the fastest-growing region through 2030, with a projected CAGR of 8.2%, supported by expanding biopharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial biotechnology investment and growing food production requirements. Eastern Europe is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, followed by Africa at 6.0% and the Middle East at 5.7%.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Medical; Industrial; Alcohol Beverages; Food and Feed Products

2) By Application: Antibiotics; Probiotics Supplements; Monoclonal Antibodies; Recombinant Proteins; Biosimilars; Vaccines; Enzymes; Small Molecules

3) By End Users: Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies; Contract Research Organizations (CROS); Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMOS) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMOS); Food and Beverage Manufacturers; Industrial Biotechnology Companies; Academic and Research Institutes

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; hostels indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Key Attributes:

