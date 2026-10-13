Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market To 2035 Capitalize On $72.85B Demand As Novonesis, DSM, Lonza, Cargill And Evonik Scale Precision Fermentation
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|399
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$40.76 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$72.85 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Novonesis (Novozymes A/S) Koninklijke DSM N.V. Lonza Group AG Cargill Inc. Evonik Industries AG (Health & Care) Ajinomoto Co Inc. AGC Group Amyris Inc. Ginkgo Bioworks Inc. Biovectra Inc. Eclipse Ingredients All G Foods Angel Yeast Co., Ltd Genexis Biotech PT Bio Farma Dao Foods International Angel Yeast Indonesia (JV) Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited LG Chem Intake Foods CJ CheilJedang Lesaffre Formo 21st.BIO Arla Foods Novozymes Nutropy Lonza Group AG Sartorius AG Abolis Biotechnologies MOA Foodtech HeiQ BioTech Foods Microferm Ltd Koninklijke DSM N.V. Evonik Industries AG Biocon Ltd. BASF SE Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. AB Biotek Evonik Industries AG Biocon Ltd. BASF SE Lysterra LLC Kerry Group plc Roche Holding AG Arsenale Bioyards Novonesis Koninklijke DSM N.V. Lonza Group AG F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. FermenteQ Innovations Inc. Calysta Smallfood Geltor Inc. Biofect Innovations Pfizer Amgen AstraZeneca Bayer AG Novartis AG Cytiva Merck & Co., Inc. Cargill, Incorporated ZymoChem Inc. Conagen Inc. MycoTechnology, Inc. Amano Enzyme Inc. Amyris, Inc. Agvault LLC Triplebar Bio Inc. Liberation Bioindustries Proventus Bioscience LifeLore Pathways 3Bar Biologics Rizobacter Biogened S.A. BioZeus Bionet Cristalia - Industria Farmaceutica Laboratorio Pasteur Typcal AION Labs Lifera Eran Yona SaudiVax Pluri Inc. Sartorius AG BioLineRx Ltd Kerry Group Evonik Cargill Lonza Group Novel Foods Group May & Baker Nigeria Plc Fidson Healthcare Plc CapeBio SA Biovac Immobazyme Sawubona Mycelium BASF - Egypt
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