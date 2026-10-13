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Global Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market Report And Forecast To 2035 Capitalize On AI And Bio-Pharma Growth With Siemens, ABB, Schneider Electric, And Rockwell Automation


Date: 2026-10-13 04:16:16

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart life sciences manufacturing market is positioned for sustained growth as pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device organizations accelerate digital transformation across production environments. The market report analyzes historical performance from 2020 to 2025 and provides forecasts through 2030 and 2035, with coverage spanning major regions and key national economies.

The smart life sciences manufacturing market reached approximately $28.75 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% since 2020. It is projected to increase to $57.35 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.8%. Continued investment in connected, automated and data-driven manufacturing is expected to support a further rise to $110.04 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 13.9% between 2030 and 2035.

Historical market growth was supported by the increasing adoption of personalized medicine, higher research and development spending across the life sciences industry, and the expansion of smart factories in pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing. Government initiatives promoting digital transformation also encouraged manufacturers to modernize facilities, improve operational visibility and strengthen production efficiency. However, high initial capital requirements, data security risks and privacy concerns limited adoption among some organizations.

Future growth is expected to be driven by the continued expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, increasing implementation of Pharma 4.0 technologies, and rising production of biopharmaceuticals and biologics. The expansion of global vaccine manufacturing capacity is also creating demand for intelligent production systems that support scalability, quality control and regulatory compliance. Potential market constraints include complex regulatory requirements, interoperability challenges between legacy and modern systems, and uncertainty associated with tariffs and international trade disputes.

Key smart life sciences manufacturing market trends include the integration of artificial intelligence and autonomous intelligence into manufacturing workflows. Companies are also deploying Industry 4.0 technologies, intelligent automation and advanced data analytics to improve productivity and decision-making. Internet of Things infrastructure and connected manufacturing ecosystems are enabling real-time monitoring, while cloud computing, big data analytics and advanced cybersecurity are becoming increasingly important to digital manufacturing strategies. Biotechnology, genomics and precision medicine developments are further influencing the design of flexible and responsive production environments.

By component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. Solutions represented the largest component segment in 2025, accounting for 67.8% of the market, or approximately $19.5 billion. Services are forecast to be the fastest-growing component segment from 2025 to 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.2% as manufacturers seek implementation, integration, optimization and ongoing technical support.

By technology, the market includes the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, big data and other technologies. The Internet of Things was the largest technology segment in 2025, generating approximately $10.04 billion and accounting for 34.9% of the global market. Artificial intelligence is expected to record the fastest growth through 2030, with a projected CAGR of 16%, supported by demand for predictive analytics, automated quality processes and intelligent production management.

By application, the smart life sciences manufacturing market is divided into pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing. Pharmaceutical applications led the market in 2025, accounting for 43.2%, or approximately $12.43 billion. Biopharmaceutical manufacturing is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment between 2025 and 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 16.8% as biologics production capacity expands worldwide.

North America was the largest regional smart life sciences manufacturing market in 2025, accounting for 36.1% of global revenue, or approximately $10.37 billion. Asia-Pacific ranked second, followed by Western Europe and other regions. Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region through 2030 at a CAGR of 17.2%, followed by Eastern Europe at 14.8%. Western Europe and North America are expected to expand at CAGRs of 14.6% and 13.5%, respectively.

Markets Covered:
1) By Component: Solution; Services
2) By Technology: Internet of Things (IoT); Artificial Intelligence; Cybersecurity; Big Data; Other Technologies
3) By Application: Pharma; Bio-Pharma; Medical Device; Other Applications

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; smart life sciences manufacturing indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 361
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $28.75 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $110.04 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4%
Regions Covered Global


Companies Featured

  • Siemens AG
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • SAP SE
  • Dassault Systemes SE
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • GE Digital (now part of GE Vernova)
  • Nukon Pty Ltd
  • TilliT Pty Ltd
  • Infodot Pty Ltd
  • CSL Limited
  • KPMG China
  • WuXi Biologics
  • WuXi AppTec
  • GenScript Biotech Corporation
  • Innovent Biologics
  • OMRON Corporation
  • Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Bio Farma
  • Kalbe Farma
  • Dexa Medica
  • Indofarma
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  • Cellares Corporation
  • Astellas Pharma Inc.
  • Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
  • Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  • Celonis SE
  • Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.
  • Celltrion
  • SK Bioscience
  • Lotte Biologics
  • Taiwan Bio-Manufacturing Corporation (TBMC)
  • PharmaEssentia Corporation
  • ScinoPharm Taiwan Ltd.
  • EirGenix, Inc.
  • Menicon Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
  • Esco Lifesciences Group Ltd.
  • MiRXES Pte. Ltd.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Catalent, Inc.
  • AGC Biologics
  • Bristol Myers Squibb
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.
  • Biogen Inc.
  • OmniaBio Inc.
  • BIOVECTRA Inc.
  • Biodextris Inc.
  • AbCellera Biologics Inc.
  • Aspect Biosystems
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • AstraZeneca plc
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Bosch Rexroth
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Novartis AG
  • Bayer AG
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

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