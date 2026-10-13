Global Bioprocessing Supplies Market Report 2026: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On Single-Use Scale With Thermo Fisher, Danaher, Merck, Sartorius

The global bioprocessing supplies market is experiencing steady growth as pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers increase production capacity for biologics, biosimilars, vaccines, and other advanced therapies. The market is projected to grow from $10.31 billion in 2025 to $10.73 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $12.35 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2026.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising biologics and vaccine production, which requires high-purity consumables and tightly controlled manufacturing environments. Additional growth factors include the wider adoption of disposable bioprocess systems, expansion of pharmaceutical outsourcing to contract manufacturing organizations, increased emphasis on contamination prevention, and the development of standardized good manufacturing practice guidelines for bioprocess materials.

Demand for bioprocessing supplies is expected to remain strong as manufacturers invest in personalized medicine, advanced biologics, and cell and gene therapy production. These complex product pipelines require specialized consumables capable of supporting sterile, scalable, and consistent manufacturing processes. Investments in localized biomanufacturing supply chains and growing demand for scalable single-use technologies are also creating new opportunities across the global bioprocessing supplies market.

Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important consideration for manufacturers and suppliers. The industry is placing greater emphasis on recyclable and environmentally responsible bioprocess materials while maintaining strict requirements for purity, sterility, and regulatory compliance. At the same time, companies are localizing raw material sourcing to improve supply chain resilience and reduce the risk of production disruptions.

Key bioprocessing supplies market trends include the standardization of single-use consumables, increasing demand for pre-sterilized and gamma-irradiated materials, and the expansion of cold-chain-compatible supplies for temperature-sensitive biologics. Regulatory-compliant disposable packaging systems are also gaining traction as biopharmaceutical manufacturers seek to minimize contamination risks, accelerate changeovers, and improve operational efficiency.

The rising demand for biologics and biosimilars remains a major market driver. Growth is being reinforced by the increasing prevalence of chronic and complex diseases and the need for targeted therapies. Bioprocessing supplies enable manufacturers to maintain controlled production conditions while supporting product quality, safety, consistency, and scale. According to Cardinal Health, the United States had 33 biosimilar products approved by the Food and Drug Administration as of January 2022, including 21 products available commercially. By 2023, approvals had increased to 40, with 25 biosimilars available on the market.

Product innovation is focused on improving downstream processing efficiency and lowering biologics manufacturing costs. In June 2025, Ecolab Life Sciences introduced the Purolite AP+50 affinity chromatography resin at BIO 2025. The product features a 50-micron bead size, high dynamic binding capacity, and patented jetted resin bead manufacturing technology. It is designed to enhance monoclonal antibody capture, strengthen process consistency, shorten lead times, and support intensified manufacturing operations while maintaining product purity and supply reliability.

Strategic acquisitions are also helping businesses expand their bioprocessing technology capabilities. In December 2025, Tetra Pak International SA acquired Latvia-based biotechnology engineering company Bioreactors.net for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition strengthens Tetra Pak's bioreactor and fermentation technology capabilities, supporting the industrial-scale production of precision-fermented and biomass-based protein products. It is also intended to accelerate the transition from laboratory and pilot operations to full commercial manufacturing.

North America was the largest region in the bioprocessing supplies market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region during the outlook period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Single-Use Bioprocess Containers; Filtration Devices; Tubing And Assemblies; Chromatography Components; Storage And Sampling Accessories; Transfer Systems; Mixing And Agitation Supplies; Filling And Freezing Supplies

2) By Material Type: Glass-Based Supplies; Plastic-Based Supplies; Stainless Steel-Based Supplies

3) By Workflow: Upstream Processing; Downstream Processing; Process Monitoring; Fill-Finish Operations

4) By Application: Monoclonal Antibody Production; Vaccine Manufacturing; Cell And Gene Therapy; Recombinant Protein Production; Stem Cell Research; Tissue Engineering

5) By End User: Biopharma Or Biotech Companies; Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization; Academic And Government Research Institutes; Cell And Gene Therapy Companies; Vaccine Manufacturers; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Use Bioprocess Containers: Bioprocess Bags; Bioprocess Bottles; Bioprocess Carboys; Cryogenic Containers; Disposable Bioprocess Containers; Single-Use Storage Containers

2) By Filtration Devices: Membrane Filters; Depth Filters; Tangential Flow Filtration Systems; Cartridge Filters; Capsule Filters; Sterile Filtration Units

3) By Tubing And Assemblies: Silicone Tubing; Thermoplastic Tubing; Disposable Tube Assemblies; Connectors And Clamps; Hose Assemblies; Sterile Transfer Tubing

4) By Chromatography Components: Chromatography Columns; Chromatography Resins; Prepacked Columns; Column Hardware; Affinity Resins; Ion Exchange Resins

5) By Storage And Sampling Accessories: Sampling Bottles; Sterile Sampling Bags; Storage Carboys; Sampling Ports; Bioprocess Storage Vessels

6) By Transfer Systems: Aseptic Transfer Systems; Fluid Transfer Pumps; Sterile Connectors; Transfer Manifolds; Quick Connect Systems; Single-Use Transfer Lines

7) By Mixing And Agitation Supplies: Magnetic Mixers; Impellers; Single-Use Mixers; Agitation Systems; Stirring Assemblies; Mixing Bags

8) By Filling And Freezing Supplies: Aseptic Filling Systems; Freeze-Thaw Bags; Cryopreservation Containers; Filling Needles; Bioprocess Freezing Systems; Single-Use Filling Assemblies

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

