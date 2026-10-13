Global Bioprocessing Monitoring Market Report 2026 Capitalize On $18.63B By 2030 As Thermo Fisher, Danaher, Sartorius And Repligen Accelerate Real-Time PAT

The global bioprocessing monitoring market is experiencing rapid growth as pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology companies and research laboratories increase their use of real-time process control technologies. The market is projected to grow from $11.55 billion in 2025 to $12.75 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $18.63 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

Historical growth has been supported by rising demand for biologics manufacturing, stronger regulatory emphasis on Good Manufacturing Practice-compliant production monitoring and the expansion of industrial fermentation across pharmaceutical and food applications. Greater adoption of automated bioreactors in research laboratories has also increased demand for technologies that improve batch consistency, process visibility and production yields.

Future bioprocessing monitoring market growth will be driven by personalized biologics, advanced therapeutics and expanding cell and gene therapy manufacturing pipelines. Additional growth factors include greater adoption of continuous bioprocessing, increased investment in sustainable biomanufacturing systems and the integration of advanced sensor technologies for predictive process control. Manufacturers are prioritizing monitoring solutions that provide faster insights, reduce production variability and support real-time quality assurance.

Key bioprocessing monitoring market trends include real-time tracking of bioreactor parameters, broader adoption of process analytical technology for inline quality assurance and increased use of single-use sensor-based systems in flexible manufacturing environments. Aseptic monitoring techniques are also becoming more important as biologics producers strengthen contamination-control strategies. Meanwhile, high-resolution spectroscopy is enabling more detailed monitoring of metabolites and nutrients throughout production.

The growing adoption of personalized medicine is a major market driver. Advances in genomic sequencing have made it faster and more cost-effective to identify individual genetic characteristics and develop targeted treatments. Bioprocess monitoring supports this shift by providing precise control over the production of patient-specific biologics and cell-based therapies, helping manufacturers maintain safety, efficacy and consistency.

According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the US Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare diseases in 2023, up from six in 2022. Personalized treatments approved during 2023 also included seven cancer drugs and three therapies addressing other diseases and conditions. This expanding pipeline is increasing the need for reliable monitoring technologies across specialized biomanufacturing operations.

Innovation in cloud-based bioprocess analytics is further reshaping the market. In July 2024, Eppendorf AG launched BioNsight Cloud, a digital platform designed to collect, integrate and analyze bioprocess data from laboratory and biomanufacturing systems in real time. The platform supports remote process monitoring, collaboration among multiple users and integration with DataHowLab for artificial intelligence-driven analytics. These capabilities can accelerate process understanding and help manufacturers optimize production performance.

Strategic acquisitions are also strengthening the availability of advanced process analytical technologies. In March 2025, Repligen Corporation acquired the Bioprocessing Analytics Portfolio of 908 Devices Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expanded Repligen's capabilities in real-time monitoring and biologics manufacturing optimization, reinforcing the industry's focus on integrated analytical tools.

North America was the largest bioprocessing monitoring market in 2025, supported by its established biopharmaceutical sector, advanced research infrastructure and strong investment in biologics. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Process Type: Upstream Bioprocess Monitoring; Downstream Bioprocess Monitoring

2) By Monitoring Parameter: pH; Oxygen; Temperature; Conductivity; Turbidity; Glucose; Lactate; Amino Acids

3) By Sensor Type: Optical; Electrochemical; Thermal; Acoustic; Electromagnetic; Biosensors

4) By Monitoring Method: Online; Offline

5) By End User: Biopharmaceutical Companies; Food And Beverage Companies; Research Institutes; Environmental Monitoring Agencies

Subsegments:

1) By Upstream Bioprocess Monitoring: Cell Culture Monitoring; Fermentation Monitoring; Media Preparation Monitoring; Inoculum Development Monitoring; Bioreactor Monitoring; Process Parameter Monitoring; Microbial Growth Monitoring; Nutrient And Metabolite Monitoring; Gas Analysis Monitoring; Sterility Monitoring

2) By Downstream Bioprocess Monitoring: Filtration Monitoring; Centrifugation Monitoring; Chromatography Monitoring; Harvest Monitoring; Purification Monitoring; Buffer Preparation Monitoring; Concentration And Diafiltration Monitoring; Viral Clearance Monitoring; Fill-Finish Monitoring; Quality Control Monitoring

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

