Global Industrial Bioprocessing Market Report 2026: Size, Share, Trends And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On 9% CAGR With Thermo Fisher, Danaher, Merck And Sartorius

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Bioprocessing Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial bioprocessing market is experiencing strong growth as pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology companies and industrial producers invest in scalable, efficient and sustainable production technologies. The market is projected to increase from $18.95 billion in 2025 to $20.61 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising pharmaceutical manufacturing demand, expansion of industrial enzyme production and wider adoption of fermentation-based processes. Increased investment in biotechnology research facilities and the development of large-scale biomanufacturing infrastructure have also strengthened demand for industrial bioprocessing equipment, technologies and services.

The industrial bioprocessing market is forecast to reach $29.05 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by increasing demand for bio-based chemicals and fuels, the expansion of precision medicine and biologics production, and greater emphasis on cost-efficient biomanufacturing. Adoption of next-generation cell culture technologies and growing interest in sustainable industrial production alternatives will create additional opportunities across the global market.

Key industrial bioprocessing market trends include increasing adoption of single-use systems that help reduce contamination risks and improve manufacturing flexibility. Demand is also rising for high-efficiency downstream purification technologies, expanded fermentation capacity and modular bioreactor designs. Manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on regulatory-compliant bioproduction workflows that support product consistency, process control and reliable performance at commercial scale.

Rising demand for biologics and biopharmaceuticals is a major factor accelerating industrial bioprocessing market growth. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is supporting demand for advanced therapies that provide targeted treatment options and improved clinical outcomes. Industrial bioprocessing enables the large-scale cultivation of cells and microorganisms needed to manufacture biological medicines efficiently and consistently. Controlled fermentation, cell culture and downstream processing technologies also help producers achieve the purity and quality required for commercial biologics manufacturing.

Growth in biosimilar approvals further illustrates the expanding need for advanced bioprocessing capabilities. According to Cardinal Health Inc., the United States had 33 FDA-approved biosimilar products as of January 2022, with 21 commercially available. By 2023, the number of FDA-approved biosimilars had increased to 40, while 25 products were commercially available. Continued expansion of the biosimilars market is expected to increase demand for scalable manufacturing platforms, purification systems and process optimization solutions.

Technology partnerships are helping bioprocessing companies improve upstream processing efficiency, accelerate process intensification and increase manufacturing productivity. In August 2023, Sartorius AG partnered with Repligen Corporation to introduce an integrated solution combining the Biostat STR bioreactor with XCell ATF technology. The platform supports high-density cell culture and intensified perfusion processes, helping improve productivity in the manufacture of monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic proteins.

Merger and acquisition activity is also strengthening capabilities across the industrial bioprocessing sector. In August 2024, Merck KGaA acquired Mirus Bio LLC for $600 million. The acquisition expanded Merck KGaA's viral vector bioprocessing capabilities, strengthened its cell and gene therapy manufacturing portfolio, and enhanced its end-to-end solutions for advanced biologics production.

North America was the largest region in the industrial bioprocessing market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Upstream Processing; Downstream Processing; Process Analytical Technologies; Bioprocess Consumables And Accessories

2) By Technology: Fermentation; Biocatalysis; Cell Culture; Other Technologies

3) By Application: Biopharmaceutical Production; Industrial Enzymes; Biofuels; Food And Beverage Processing; Wastewater Treatment; Agricultural Biotechnology

4) By End User: Industrial; Commercial; Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Upstream Processing: Cell Culture Media; Buffer Solutions; Bioreactors; Fermentation Systems; Filtration Systems; Cell Separation Equipment; Sensors And Monitoring Devices

2) By Downstream Processing: Chromatography Systems; Filtration Technologies; Centrifugation Equipment; Drying Equipment; Purification Resins; Separation Membranes; Concentration Systems

3) By Process Analytical Technologies: Spectroscopy Systems; Chromatography Analyzers; Particle Size Analyzers; Biomass Monitoring Systems; Gas Analysis Systems; Ph Measurement Systems; Data Management Software

4) By Bioprocess Consumables And Accessories: Single Use Bags; Filters; Tubing Assemblies; Culture Media; Reagents; Sampling Devices; Connectors And Fittings

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

