Continuous Bioprocessing Market 2026: Global Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On 21.5% CAGR With Thermo Fisher, Danaher, Merck Kgaa, Sartorius, And Lonza

The global continuous bioprocessing market is experiencing exponential growth as biopharmaceutical manufacturers invest in more efficient, scalable and automated production technologies. The market is projected to increase from $0.38 billion in 2025 to $0.46 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising demand for biologics manufacturing, broader adoption of advanced biopharmaceutical production technologies and expanding monoclonal antibody production. Increased investment in biotechnology research and a stronger industry focus on reducing manufacturing costs have also encouraged the transition from traditional batch production to continuous bioprocessing systems.

The continuous bioprocessing market is forecast to reach $1.01 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by increasing demand for cell and gene therapies, investment in advanced bioprocessing facilities and the need for scalable manufacturing platforms. Greater adoption of automated process monitoring systems and continued expansion of personalized medicine development will further support the market outlook.

Key continuous bioprocessing market trends include growing adoption of single-use processing systems and increasing integration of upstream and downstream workflows. Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are also prioritizing high-yield production processes, consistent product quality and enhanced process control. Continuous production methods are gaining momentum as companies seek to shorten manufacturing timelines, improve facility utilization and respond more effectively to changing therapeutic demand.

Increasing demand for personalized medicine is expected to remain a major continuous bioprocessing market growth driver. The expanding use of targeted and precision therapies requires flexible production environments capable of manufacturing small batches of high-value biologics and advanced therapies. Continuous bioprocessing helps address these requirements by supporting scalable production, improving consistency and reducing manufacturing timelines.

Industry data highlights the pace at which personalized treatments are entering the market. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized treatments for patients with rare diseases in 2023, compared with six approvals in 2022. This increase reinforces the need for adaptable biomanufacturing infrastructure that can support more specialized treatment pipelines.

Innovation in single-use manufacturing technology is also shaping the competitive landscape. In September 2024, Merck KGaA launched the Mobius ADC Reactor, a single-use manufacturing solution developed to improve the safe and efficient production of antibody-drug conjugates. The system supports high-potency bioprocessing applications through enhanced containment, disposable fluid paths and flexible scalability. These capabilities can help manufacturers streamline workflows and reduce cross-contamination risks during continuous processing operations.

Strategic acquisitions are further expanding continuous bioprocessing capabilities, particularly in cell and gene therapy manufacturing. In August 2024, Merck KGaA acquired Mirus Bio for $600 million. The transaction strengthened Merck's viral vector bioprocessing portfolio and added advanced transfection technologies used in viral vector production. It also expanded the company's upstream bioprocessing capabilities and integrated solutions for next-generation therapy manufacturing.

North America was the largest region in the continuous bioprocessing market in 2025, supported by established biopharmaceutical infrastructure, strong research investment and early adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Filtration Systems And Consumables; Chromatography Systems And Consumables; Cell Culture Media, Buffers, And Reagents; Incubators And Shakers; Bioreactors; Centrifuges; Sterilizers; Other Instruments And Consumables

2) By Process Type: Upstream Processes; Downstream Processes

3) By Scale: Large Scale; Mid Scale; Small Scale

4) By Application: Vaccine Production; Antibody Production; Cell And Gene Therapy; Enzyme Production; Recombinant Protein Production; Other Applications

5) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies; Contract Development And Manufacturing Organizations; Academic Research Institutes And Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Filtration Systems And Consumables: Membrane Filtration Systems; Depth Filtration Systems; Tangential Flow Filtration Systems; Cartridge Filters; Filter Cartridges; Disposable Filtration Assemblies; Filtration Membranes; Filter Holders And Housings

2) By Chromatography Systems And Consumables: Liquid Chromatography Systems; Continuous Chromatography Systems; Chromatography Columns; Chromatography Resins; Buffer Preparation Systems; Fraction Collectors; Chromatography Tubing And Connectors; Disposable Chromatography Components

3) By Cell Culture Media, Buffers, And Reagents: Serum Free Media; Chemically Defined Media; Cell Culture Supplements; Buffer Solutions; Growth Factors; Cell Dissociation Reagents; Process Reagents; Nutrient Feed Solutions

4) By Incubators And Shakers: Carbon Dioxide Incubators; Refrigerated Incubators; Orbital Shakers; Incubator Shakers; Temperature Controlled Shakers; Benchtop Incubators; Floor Standing Incubators; Microplate Shakers

5) By Bioreactors: Single Use Bioreactors; Stainless Steel Bioreactors; Perfusion Bioreactors; Stirred Tank Bioreactors; Airlift Bioreactors; Packed Bed Bioreactors; Bubble Column Bioreactors; Wave Induced Bioreactors

6) By Centrifuges: Laboratory Centrifuges; Industrial Centrifuges; Continuous Flow Centrifuges; Ultracentrifuges; Refrigerated Centrifuges; Benchtop Centrifuges; Floor Standing Centrifuges; Disc Stack Centrifuges

7) By Sterilizers: Steam Sterilizers; Dry Heat Sterilizers; Chemical Sterilizers; Radiation Sterilizers; Filtration Sterilizers; Laboratory Sterilizers; Industrial Sterilizers; Automated Sterilization Systems

8) By Other Instruments And Consumables: Sensors And Probes; Sampling Devices; Tubing And Connectors; Fluid Transfer Systems; Disposable Bags And Containers; Process Monitoring Instruments

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

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