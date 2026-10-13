Global Cell Culture Market Report 2026: Size, Share, Trends And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On Biologics And Personalized Medicine With Thermo Fisher, Merck, Lonza And Sartorius

The global cell culture market is experiencing strong growth, supported by expanding life sciences research, increased academic funding and continued development across the biopharmaceutical industry. The market is projected to rise from $31.25 billion in 2025 to $33.81 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Established use of cell lines and growing demand for in vitro testing have also contributed significantly to the market's recent expansion.

Looking ahead, the cell culture market is forecast to reach $46.73 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4%. This expansion is expected to be driven by advances in regenerative medicine, increased biologics development, innovation in cell culture media and greater investment in research and development. The continued expansion of personalized medicine is also creating new opportunities for cell culture technologies in drug discovery, disease modeling and therapeutic development.

Demand for personalized medicine remains a major cell culture market growth driver. Cell culture platforms support the evaluation of patient-specific biological responses and enable researchers to develop therapies informed by genetic and molecular characteristics. In February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that 20 of the 53 new therapeutic molecular entities approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2023 were classified as personalized medicines. Six newly approved gene and cell-based therapies were also included, with personalized medicines accounting for approximately 38% of new molecular entity approvals in the country.

Key cell culture market trends include rising demand for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, growth in stem cell and cancer research, wider adoption of advanced cell lines and increased use of serum-free media. Manufacturers are developing specialized ingredients and optimized media solutions to improve nutrient stability, solubility, productivity and consistency. These innovations are particularly important in workflows involving high-value products such as monoclonal antibodies and vaccines.

Product innovation continues to shape competition within the global cell culture industry. In June 2023, Evonik Industries AG introduced its cQrex portfolio of peptides and the keto acid AKG. The portfolio was developed to enhance cell culture efficiency and productivity by improving the availability and performance of essential nutrients. Its high-purity ingredients are intended to support broad research and biomanufacturing applications while helping scientists optimize demanding cell culture processes.

Strategic acquisitions are also strengthening capabilities in single-cell analysis, cellular biology and therapeutic discovery. In September 2025, Fluidic Sciences acquired the business and assets of Sphere Bio for an undisclosed amount. The transaction added proprietary cell-based assays and high-throughput screening technologies to Fluidic Sciences' portfolio, supporting faster protein interaction research and cellular analysis. The acquisition reflects broader industry interest in advanced screening platforms that can improve the efficiency of molecular and therapeutic development.

North America was the largest region in the cell culture market in 2025, while the Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The global market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Primary Cell Culture; Secondary Cell Culture; Cell Line

2) By Media: Natural; Artificial

3) By Applications: Stem Cell Technologies; Cancer Research; Biopharmaceutical; Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine; Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Primary Cell Culture: Adherent Cell Culture; Suspension Cell Culture

2) By Secondary Cell Culture: Continuous Cell Lines; Finite Cell Lines

3) By Cell Line: Immortalized Cell Lines; Transformed Cell Lines

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

