Middle East And Africa Digital Forensics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2031 Rising Cyber Threats Fuel 8.9% CAGR And US$ 636.6 Million Opportunity By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East & Africa Digital Forensics Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added tooffering.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Digital Forensics Market is projected to reach US$ 636.6 million by 2031, rising from US$ 357.2 million in 2024. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2025 to 2031. Growth is being driven by increasingly complex cyber threats, expanding digital infrastructure, stricter regulatory requirements, and rising demand for advanced incident investigation capabilities.

Cyber risks across the MEA region continue to evolve as advanced persistent threats (APTs), data breaches, ransomware, and state-sponsored cyber espionage campaigns become more sophisticated. Group-IB data indicates that APT activity in the region increased by 4.27%, compared with a global rise of 58%. Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries accounted for approximately 27.5% of identified threats, reflecting their strategic economic assets, critical infrastructure, and geopolitical importance.

Egypt represented 13.2% of regional threat activity, followed by Turkey at 9.9%, Jordan at 7.7%, and Iraq at 6.6%. Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, and Ethiopia also experienced increasing cyber incidents, demonstrating that the threat landscape is expanding beyond traditional high-risk markets.

Government and military organizations remain the most targeted institutions, accounting for 22.1% of attacks. Financial services represented 10.9%, education accounted for 8%, and media and entertainment comprised 5.2%. Threat actors are increasingly focused on disrupting critical infrastructure, obtaining sensitive information, compromising digital services, and conducting politically motivated operations.

These conditions are accelerating investment in digital forensics software, hardware, services, and specialist expertise. Governments, enterprises, law enforcement agencies, and cybersecurity teams are deploying solutions to investigate breaches, preserve digital evidence, identify attack vectors, attribute incidents, support regulatory compliance, and strengthen cyber resilience. Digital forensics is also becoming more closely integrated with incident response and threat intelligence programs.

The financial impact of cybercrime further supports market expansion. IBM reported that the global average cost of a data breach reached US$ 4.45 million in 2023, representing a 15% increase over three years. Detection and escalation costs rose by 42%, highlighting the resources required to identify, contain, and investigate increasingly complex security incidents across networks, cloud environments, mobile devices, and enterprise applications.

Market segmentation findings include:



Component: Software, hardware, and services, with software holding the largest market share in 2024.

Type: Mobile forensics, computer forensics, network forensics, and other categories, with mobile forensics leading the market. Industry vertical: Government and defense, law enforcement, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, and other sectors. Government and defense represented the largest segment in 2024.

Country-wise, the market covers Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and the rest of the MEA region. Saudi Arabia held the largest share in 2024, supported by rapid economic development and digital transformation under Vision 2030. As the country expands connected services and digitizes critical infrastructure, organizations face greater pressure to protect national assets, sensitive data, and essential systems.

Recent assessments identified more than 180 breaches in Saudi Arabia, with a substantial volume of compromised information offered for sale on the dark web. This exposure is strengthening demand for digital forensics solutions that can uncover attack methods, support attribution, preserve admissible evidence, and help organizations meet regulatory obligations.

Leading companies operating in the MEA Digital Forensics Market include IBM, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Open Text, Cellebrite, Nuix, Magnet Forensics, Paraben, Exterro, and Oxygen Forensics. These market participants are pursuing product innovation, geographic expansion, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to broaden their capabilities and address changing customer requirements. Continued investment in cybersecurity modernization and digital evidence investigation is expected to create significant opportunities across the region through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Digital Forensics Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Digital Forensics Solution Providers

4.3.2 Law Enforcement and Government Agencies

4.3.3 Cybersecurity Firms

4.3.4 Regulatory and Standards Organizations

4.3.5 End Users

4.3.6 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Digital Forensics Market - Middle East and Africa Market Analysis

6.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market Revenue Analysis - by Component

7.1 Software

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Software: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Hardware: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Services: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market Revenue Analysis - by Type

8.1 Mobile Forensics

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Mobile Forensics: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Computer Forensics

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Computer Forensics: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Network Forensics

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Network Forensics: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Others: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market Revenue Analysis - by Industry Vertical

9.1 Government and Defense

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Government and Defense: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Law Enforcement

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Law Enforcement: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 BFSI

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 BFSI: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 IT and Telecom

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 IT and Telecom: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Healthcare: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.6 Retail

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Retail: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Others: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market - Country Analysis

10.1 Middle East and Africa

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

10.1.2 Saudi Arabia: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.2.1 Saudi Arabia: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market Share - by Component

10.1.2.2 Saudi Arabia: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market Share - by Type

10.1.2.3 Saudi Arabia: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

10.1.3 United Arab Emirates: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.3.1 United Arab Emirates: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market Share - by Component

10.1.3.2 United Arab Emirates: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market Share - by Type

10.1.3.3 United Arab Emirates: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

10.1.4 South Africa: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.4.1 South Africa: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market Share - by Component

10.1.4.2 South Africa: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market Share - by Type

10.1.4.3 South Africa: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

10.1.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.5.1 Rest of Middle East and Africa: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market Share - by Component

10.1.5.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market Share - by Type

10.1.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa: Middle East and Africa Digital Forensics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

11.2 Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 New Product Development

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 Other Strategic Developments

13. Company Profiles

13.1 International Business Machines Corp

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Microsoft Corp

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Cisco Systems Inc

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Open Text Corp

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Cellebrite DI Ltd.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Nuix Limited

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Magnet Forensics

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Paraben Corporation

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Exterro

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Oxygen Forensics

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

14.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [20]

List of Figures [29]

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