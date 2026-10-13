Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE


Date: 2026-10-13 04:16:16

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Auction Auction results
Auction date 2026-10-13
Start date 2026-10-14
Maturity date 2026-10-21
Interest rate 1.75 %
Offered volume, SEK bn 470.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn 357.9
Accepted volume, SEK bn 357.9
Number of bids 12
Percentage allotted, % 100.00



MENAFN13102026004107003653ID1111799023


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search