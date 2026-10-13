Axle AI-Powered Digital Archive Installed By Prolane Media For UAE Pro League

PROLANE configures Axle AI-powered system for UAE Pro League

Axle AI and PROLANE logos

Deployed by Prolane and powered by Axle AI's in-house-developed AI, the 2.5 PB archive makes UAE Pro League's media library an intelligent, searchable resource

- Maroon Khalil

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PROLANE Media, a broadcast and media technology solution provider and systems integrator serving the MENA region, has delivered an advanced media archiving and digitization solution for UAE Pro League, designed to preserve the League's media heritage while making its content significantly easier to discover, access and reuse.

The project launches with an initial archive capacity of 2.5 petabytes (PB), providing a substantial foundation for UAE Pro League's growing media library. Designed by PROLANE with scalability at its core, the architecture can expand as requirements grow and includes integration capabilities for cloud storage, supporting future hybrid on-premises and cloud archive strategies.

As a solution provider and systems integrator, PROLANE designed the complete architecture around UAE Pro League's operational and long-term requirements, bringing together axle, Symply, GBLabs and Archiware into one integrated media ecosystem. The project reflects PROLANE's approach across MENA: understanding the workflow, selecting the right technologies and integrating them into a reliable, scalable end-to-end solution.

AI-Powered Media Discovery with Axle AI

At the centre of the solution is Axle AI, providing the media asset management (MAM) platform together with its in-house-developed AI engine. Rather than relying exclusively on manually entered metadata, Axle AI's AI technology can analyse media and enrich assets with searchable information, helping UAE Pro League teams discover relevant material across an expanding video library.

This can significantly reduce the manual work traditionally required to review, describe and organise large volumes of content. Combined with Axle AI's MAM environment, users can browse, search and rediscover footage that could otherwise remain buried within thousands of hours of archived media.

This is particularly valuable in sports, where quickly locating players, interviews, matches, goals, memorable moments or historical footage can support broadcast production, digital and social media, documentaries, sponsor activations and new content creation. The objective moves beyond“Where is the file?” to“What is inside our content, and how quickly can we find it?”

Protecting Media Heritage with Symply LTO-10

While Axle AI provides the intelligence, management and discovery layer, Symply provides a key component of the long-term preservation strategy. The solution incorporates a Symply LTO-10 tape library within the 2.5 PB archive environment, providing a scalable foundation for protecting UAE Pro League's high-value media assets.

Combining high-performance online storage with LTO-based preservation keeps active content readily available while allowing master and historical assets to be securely retained. As the collection expands, additional capacity can be incorporated, including cloud storage through the solution's cloud-ready integration. Together, Axle AI and Symply address two essential requirements: making content intelligent and discoverable while preserving it securely at scale.

One Integrated Media Ecosystem

GBLabs NAS storage provides the high-performance shared storage environment for active media and archive operations. Archiware P5 Archive provides archive management and automation, orchestrating media movement between storage tiers and the Symply LTO environment according to defined archive policies.

PROLANE brings these technologies together into a unified workflow connecting digitisation, AI-powered media management, high-performance storage, archive automation, LTO-10 preservation and future cloud storage integration. The result transforms the archive from passive storage into an active media resource, making UAE Pro League's historical and current content easier to protect, discover and reuse while creating opportunities to generate new value from existing media assets.

In a statement, Maroon Khalil, Chief Business Officer, Prolane said:“The objective was not simply to build a larger archive, but to make UAE Pro League's content more intelligent, accessible and valuable. Starting with 2.5 PB and an architecture designed to expand both on-premises and into cloud storage, PROLANE has created a platform that can grow with UAE Pro League's media requirements. By combining Axle AI's in-house-developed AI capabilities with Symply's LTO-10 technology, GBLabs storage and Archiware P5, we have created an integrated ecosystem where valuable sports content can be protected, understood, discovered and reused.”

Sam Bogoch

Axle AI, Inc.

8574084923

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Axle AI video from NAB Show

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Axle AI-powered digital archive installed by Prolane Media for UAE Pro League News Provided By axle ai, Inc. October 13, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.