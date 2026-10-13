Bailey Lazzari Reappointed Co-Chair Of WTLA's Criminal Law Section

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Bailey Lazzari, founder of Lazzari Legal LLC, was reappointed Co-Chair of WTLA's Criminal Defense Committee and will continue serving on its Board of Directors.

LANDER, WY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Continuing her Co-Chair Role at the WTLAThe Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association (WTLA) is a statewide organization representing trial lawyers across Wyoming, known for its legislative advocacy and its continuing legal education programs for members. Its Criminal Defense Committee brings together defense attorneys and prosecutors to exchange ideas on criminal law, procedure, and evidence, and to track legislation that shapes how cases are prosecuted and defended in the state's courts.Lazzari has co-led the Criminal Defense Committee for several years and also serves on the WTLA Board of Directors. Her reappointment extends a role that has placed her inside the organization's decisions about which legislative fights to take on and how to frame advocacy for criminal defendants' rights in a legislature that does not always prioritize them.The organization's legislative committee monitors every bill introduced during each session and tracks committee activity year-round, while its political action committee, LAWPAC, is active in state elections. WTLA focuses on creating a voice for criminal defendants by monitoring bills that may shape what actions constitute crimes, what relief is given to defendants, or the length of mandatory and minimum sentences, decisions that are made in Cheyenne long before any case reaches a courtroom. Serving on both the board and a section leadership seat puts Bailey Lazzari inside those conversations rather than simply reacting to their outcomes.Lazzari is also an active member of the Fremont County Bar Association and has held leadership roles within the Wyoming Bar Association, including president of the Indian Law and Criminal Justice Sections.CLE Addressed Domestic Violence and Firearm RightsOn October 7, 2026, Bailey Lazzari presented an online continuing legal education program for WTLA members titled "Domestic Violence & Firearm Rights: Understanding the Consequences." The session walked attorneys through how federal firearm restrictions intersect with Wyoming domestic violence and protective order cases.Federal law bars firearm possession by anyone convicted of a qualifying domestic violence misdemeanor or subject to certain protective orders. Lazzari's presentation covered what that restriction means in practice for clients facing charges or protective order hearings in Wyoming, including how the federal rule layers on top of state criminal and civil proceedings and what attorneys need to flag for clients before a case resolves.The program reflects Lazzari's ongoing commitment to continuing legal education across the state. She has presented at the Wyoming State Bar Association Annual Meeting, the WTLA Annual Conference, and the Solo, Small and Rural Law Forum on topics ranging from juvenile justice to civil rights claims under Section 1983.Advocacy That Extends Beyond the Courtroom"Making sure Wyoming attorneys understand how much a domestic violence case can touch beyond the courtroom is the kind of work I want the Criminal Defense Committee to keep doing, and exactly why I wanted to continue on the WTLA board," Bailey Lazzari said.That same instinct, that a single case can reach beyond the one client in front of her, runs through Lazzari's practice more broadly. She founded the firm after graduating cum laude from the University of Wyoming College of Law, and has since built a caseload that spans traffic offenses and DUI charges through domestic violence matters and serious felonies, with her practice taking on more of the higher-stakes work each year. From her Lander office, Lazzari represents clients across the state, treating distance to the courthouse as something a client shouldn't have to solve alone.She added that much of her work, from the cases she takes to the continuing education she provides, comes back to the same goal: making sure the people who need a defense attorney, wherever they are in Wyoming, can find one who understands both the law and what is actually at stake for them.About Lazzari LegalLazzari Legal, LLC is a criminal defense firm founded in Lander, Wyoming, in 2017 by Bailey Lazzari. The firm represents clients statewide on matters ranging from traffic offenses to serious felonies, with a practice built on responsiveness and direct, personal communication with every client.

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Bailey Lazzari Reappointed Co-Chair of WTLA's Criminal Law Section News Provided By Lexigate October 13, 2026, 08:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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