47 Palestinian Families Face Expulsion as West Bank Siege Tightens
(MENAFN) Forty-seven Palestinian families are at risk of being driven from their homes in the northern occupied West Bank, where four households have already fled after armed Israeli occupiers threatened them, a Palestinian body reported Monday.
The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said armed occupiers broke into homes in Khirbet Ras al-Ahmar, southeast of Tubas, and threatened residents with death, prompting four families to leave.
The village has been under an Israeli blockade for almost a month, the commission said. Access roads are shut, and limits on water and livestock feed are endangering residents’ livelihoods.
Pressure escalated in mid-September, according to the commission, when Israeli forces cut a trench across the village’s last open access road. Residents have since been forced to fetch water at night and travel before dawn to avoid detention.
The commission also reported that Israeli authorities demolished six water wells, seized pumps and repeatedly severed the water lines supplying the village.
On Oct. 10, Israeli occupiers ordered all 47 families to leave their homes by the following evening, the commission said.
The commission cautioned that continued restrictions could push more families out and open the way for the seizure of their land.
It pointed to comparable cases elsewhere in the occupied West Bank. In Jalud, near Nablus, a Palestinian family was forced from its home after months of attacks. In Wadi al-Rakhim, near Hebron, Israeli restrictions have confined a family of 10 to its home.
The commission urged authorities to reopen access roads, restore essential supplies and shield residents from further attacks.
Since October 2023, the commission has documented 14,742 attacks across 376 Palestinian villages and communities in the occupied West Bank. It said Israeli occupiers have killed 67 Palestinians in that period.
The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said armed occupiers broke into homes in Khirbet Ras al-Ahmar, southeast of Tubas, and threatened residents with death, prompting four families to leave.
The village has been under an Israeli blockade for almost a month, the commission said. Access roads are shut, and limits on water and livestock feed are endangering residents’ livelihoods.
Pressure escalated in mid-September, according to the commission, when Israeli forces cut a trench across the village’s last open access road. Residents have since been forced to fetch water at night and travel before dawn to avoid detention.
The commission also reported that Israeli authorities demolished six water wells, seized pumps and repeatedly severed the water lines supplying the village.
On Oct. 10, Israeli occupiers ordered all 47 families to leave their homes by the following evening, the commission said.
The commission cautioned that continued restrictions could push more families out and open the way for the seizure of their land.
It pointed to comparable cases elsewhere in the occupied West Bank. In Jalud, near Nablus, a Palestinian family was forced from its home after months of attacks. In Wadi al-Rakhim, near Hebron, Israeli restrictions have confined a family of 10 to its home.
The commission urged authorities to reopen access roads, restore essential supplies and shield residents from further attacks.
Since October 2023, the commission has documented 14,742 attacks across 376 Palestinian villages and communities in the occupied West Bank. It said Israeli occupiers have killed 67 Palestinians in that period.
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