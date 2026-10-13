Heavy Police Deployment In Patna Ahead Of AISA Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 13 (IANS) Heavy security arrangements have been put in place across Patna ahead of a proposed march to Lok Bhawan by student and youth organisations, including the All India Students Association (AISA), to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Students and youth activists began gathering at Gate No. 10 of Gandhi Maidan, carrying banners and posters criticising the Chief Election Commissioner. They raised slogans such as“Vote thief, step down” and“Gyanesh Kumar, resign.”

They also demanded greater transparency in the electoral roll revision process and the cancellation of the Bihar elections.

AISA activists travelled to Patna from several districts, including Bhojpur and Buxar, to participate in the protest. Some activists alleged police were stopping their colleagues on the way to the state capital.

Patna Central SP Chandra Prakash reached the site to oversee security arrangements. SDPO Manoj Kumar said protesters would not be allowed to proceed beyond JP Golambar.

Police personnel have been deployed at key locations, including Dakbungalow Crossing, Gandhi Maidan, SP Verma Road and the area around Hotel Maurya.

Security has also been tightened around Gandhi Maidan, where personnel equipped with helmets and body armour are conducting patrols and monitoring gatherings.

The protest is mainly against the SIR process, which student organizations allege resulted in the deletion of a large number of voters, including eligible ones.

AISA state vice-president Saba Afreen alleged the revision process had raised serious concerns about voting rights and democratic participation. She called upon the Election Commission to review the process and safeguard the rights of affected voters.

Paliganj MLA Sandeep Saurabh also described the alleged deletion of voters' names as a serious issue and demanded accountability from election officials. He questioned the transparency of the procedures for adding and removing names from electoral rolls, including the process for registering new voters through Form 6.

The district administration has warned that demonstrations held without prior notice or the required permission could disrupt traffic and public movement.

The District Magistrate and SSP said legal action would be taken against those who violate the directives or stage protests at locations other than the designated sites in Gardanibagh.