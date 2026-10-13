Three Bars Booked For Serving Liquor To Underage Driver In Fatal Kerala Crash Case

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (IANS) Kerala Excise Minister M. Liju on Tuesday said cases had been registered against three bars for serving liquor to people below the legally prescribed age of 23, following the Mini Cooper accident near Nedumbassery that claimed three young lives.

The minister informed the state Assembly that the government would not compromise on the issue and would issue clear guidelines to prevent such violations.

Strict action would be taken against bars found serving liquor to people below the permitted age, he said.

The Excise Department has registered cases against three bar hotels in Kadavanthra, Palarivattom and Nedumbassery for allegedly serving liquor to Suhail Sajeev, 19, who was driving the Mini Cooper involved in the fatal accident.

The case has brought the spotlight on the enforcement of Kerala's legal drinking age and the responsibility of licensed establishments to verify customers' ages before serving alcohol.

The accident occurred around 2 a.m. on Sunday near Cochin International Airport when the speeding Mini Cooper rammed into a scooter carrying Iyas, Gopika and Devika. All three died in the crash.

They were working part-time at a craft shop in Thrikkakara while pursuing their studies.

Police have registered a case against Suhail for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Three other occupants of the car have also been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Excise Department action comes amid allegations by Gopika's family that attempts are being made to influence the investigation and protect the accused.

Her father alleged that the initial FIR did not mention that Suhail was intoxicated and questioned the circumstances in which he was transferred to a Borstal School. He also alleged that the accused had claimed after the accident that his father would take care of the matter.

The family has demanded a high-level investigation and alleged that social media posts were being circulated to tarnish Gopika's image.

The police FIR states that the car was driven rashly and negligently at excessive speed, endangering human life, before hitting the scooter from behind.

The Excise Department is examining the alleged violations by the three bars.

The establishments could face penalties and possible action against their licences if the charges are established.

The incident has triggered demands for strict enforcement of liquor serving rules and accountability for establishments that allegedly serve alcohol to underage customers.