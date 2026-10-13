Darshan Raval On New Song 'Jaane Kis Mod Pe': 'There's A Certain Magic In Revisiting The Past'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Singer Darshan Raval has opened up about his new track 'Jaane Kis Mod Pe' from the upcoming film“Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar.”

He described it as a song that captures the nostalgia of revisiting people and places that once held a special place in one's life. He said the song's youthful charm and sense of anticipation drew him to it, adding that he hopes it takes listeners back to their own cherished memories and old connections.

Speaking about the track, Darshan said,“Jaane Kis Mod Pe has a beautiful sense of anticipation to it. I loved the youthful, nostalgic emotion of the song and I hope it takes listeners back to a few of their own memories. It's about going back to a place and a person who were once such an important part of your life, and wondering what it will feel like to see them again.”

Talking about the kind of emotions the song invokes, Raval added,“There's a certain magic in revisiting a place or a person who was once such an important part of your life, and wondering what it would feel like to be there again. That's the emotion that drew me to Jaane Kis Mod Pe. I loved the song's youthful charm and nostalgic undertone, and the beautiful sense of anticipation that runs through it. I hope it takes listeners back to their own memories, old connections, and moments that continue to hold a special place in their hearts.”

Rochak Kohli mentioned,“Jaane Kis Mod Pe has the feeling of a journey where you don't really know what's waiting at the other end. We wanted the music to capture that mix of excitement and nervousness of meeting your first crush after years. Darshan's voice brings a lovely warmth and youthful energy to the song, while Gurpreet's lyrics complete that emotion beautifully.”

Lyricist Gurpreet Saini stated,“Jaane Kis Mod Pe is about being hopeful and finding love in unexpected ways and places. That's why I have kept the lyrics easy and flowy, like how the characters in the film are, heading towards a school reunion each carrying a hope of romance.”

“There is a lovely mix of youthful energy, friendship, and romance in the song, which Rochak's composition brings alive beautifully.”

The makers of“Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar” have unveiled its latest song, 'Jaane Kis Mod Pe.' The song features Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber, and Sargun Kaur Luthra, who are making their debut with this film.

The song is available on T-Series Music. Presented by Luv Films,“Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar” is directed by Anuj Saini, produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated to hit theatres on on 23rd October.