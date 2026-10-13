Germany Horror: Robot Gropes 16-Year-Old Girl As Police Seize It After Livestream

A robot touched a 16-year-old girl on the buttocks and made thrusting movements against her outside a fast-food restaurant in Cologne, Germany. The incident, which was reportedly livestreamed on social media, prompted police to seize the machine and launch an investigation into the role of two people suspected of filming the encounter.

According to Cologne Police, the incident occurred shortly before midnight on Saturday, October 10, or in the early hours of Sunday, October 11, local time. The teenager was standing with two friends outside a fast-food restaurant on Hohenzollernring when a red-and-gold robot, approximately 1.2 metres tall, approached her from behind.

The robot touched the girl's buttocks and made thrusting movements against her, according to the police account. Videos of the incident reportedly circulated on social media, drawing attention to the unusual case and raising questions about how the machine was being operated.

Robot Found In Car Boot After Police Respond To Incident

Police were alerted after the encounter and located the people involved near the intersection of Magnusstrasse and Hohenzollernring.

Officers found the robot inside the boot of a Volkswagen car. According to police, the machine's 16-year-old owner, who is from Wegberg, had placed it there before officers arrived.

The teenager and his 19-year-old companion are suspected of filming the encounter, livestreaming it on social media and commentating as it unfolded. Police seized the robot and two mobile phones belonging to the suspects as part of their investigation.

The incident has attracted particular attention because the machine was apparently being used in a public place while people filmed its actions.

Police Investigate Who Controlled The Robot

Cologne Police have launched a criminal investigation into the incident. Investigators are examining how the robot functioned at the time and whether someone deliberately controlled its movements.

In a statement reported by the Daily Mail, police said:“The criminal investigation department is now examining how the robot was functioning at the time of the incident and whether someone was deliberately controlling its movements.”

Police also confirmed that the investigation concerns suspected sexual harassment under the relevant German legal provisions.

Although video footage reportedly shows the encounter, investigators still need to establish how the robot was operated and the individual roles of those involved. The seizure of the machine and phones is expected to help establish what happened.

The case has also raised concerns about the potential misuse of robots in public spaces. As robotic devices become more visible in everyday settings, the incident highlights the importance of accountability for people who operate or use them to harass others.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have not yet publicly established who was controlling the robot at the time of the incident.