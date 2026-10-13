Webinar: Is France Pushing The Eurozone Into A New Sovereign Debt Crisis?

France's deteriorating public finances and rising political uncertainty are increasingly testing investor confidence. As bond spreads widen to levels last seen during the sovereign debt crisis, questions are growing about how sustainable the country's fiscal path has become. What can the government realistically do to restore credibility, how far could the European Central Bank go to calm markets, and could Christine Lagarde face her own 'whatever it takes' moment? Join ING experts for a discussion of the risks, the policy options and the implications for the economy, rates and the euro. Click here to sign up.

Details

Date: Thursday 15 October

Time: 1400 BST/1500 CEST/0900 ET

The webinar will last 40 minutes, including a Q&A session at the end.

The event will take place online and the waiting room will open 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A joining link will be emailed following registration and you will receive a reminder email 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.