EU Pledges To Continue Humanitarian Assistance To Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The European Union's representative for Afghanistan has said the bloc will continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghans and is also ready to cooperate in supporting returnees.

In a statement, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said Minister Mawlawi Abdul Kabir held an introductory meeting with the EU's representative for Afghanistan, Nicola Bellomo, at his office today.

The statement added that the meeting discussed the delivery of assistance to returnees, their resettlement and long-term solutions.

According to the statement, Bellomo praised the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for managing the return of millions of Afghans.

He said the return of around eight million people could create a difficult and complex situation, but the IEA had fortunately managed the process effectively.

Bellomo assured the minister that the European Union would continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghans.

He added that the EU was ready to cooperate and provide assistance to help returnees find effective employment and address their problems.

Mawlawi Abdul Kabir thanked international organisations for assisting families in need.

Congratulating Bellomo on his appointment, the minister said the IEA supported the European Union's presence in Afghanistan.

Abdul Kabir said the IEA was focusing on long-term solutions to the problems faced by returnees. He added that 80 residential townships had so far been designated for returnees and that the programme was being expanded in line with needs.

He called on the European Union to help construct residential townships for returnees, adding that special attention was being paid to women and unaccompanied returnees.

hz/sa