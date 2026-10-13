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Kabul Condemns Attacks On Saudi Arabia Airports

Kabul Condemns Attacks On Saudi Arabia Airports


Date: 2026-10-13 04:09:49

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned recent attacks on airports in Saudi Arabia, urging all parties involved to avoid escalating tensions, reduce violence and protect civilians.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry said recent attacks on Riyadh and other Saudi airports had caused civilian casualties.

“The recent attacks on Riyadh and other airports in Saudi Arabia, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, are deeply regrettable. We condemn any attack that threatens the lives and safety of civilians,” the statement said.

The ministry warned that escalating violence and widening conflicts threatened security and stability across the region.

It urged all parties to refrain from actions that could further aggravate the situation and to take the necessary steps to reduce violence and ensure the safety of civilians.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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