Kabul Condemns Attacks On Saudi Arabia Airports
In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry said recent attacks on Riyadh and other Saudi airports had caused civilian casualties.
“The recent attacks on Riyadh and other airports in Saudi Arabia, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, are deeply regrettable. We condemn any attack that threatens the lives and safety of civilians,” the statement said.
The ministry warned that escalating violence and widening conflicts threatened security and stability across the region.
It urged all parties to refrain from actions that could further aggravate the situation and to take the necessary steps to reduce violence and ensure the safety of civilians.
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