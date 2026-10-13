For EU. For Family: CHERY At The Paris Motor Show

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Paris, France / Тimesnewswire / October 13, 2026 – At Paris Motor Show 2026, which opened on 12 October, CHERY showcased its all-star line-up and 3S core technologies, unveiled“For EU. For Family” and presented its EU roadmap. The proposition adapts CHERY's global“For Family” commitment to local needs, supporting its ambition to become the preferred mobility choice for tens of millions of EU families. CHERY brought family mobility solutions proven across global markets to European consumers, with products and services adapted to their local driving environments.

Aaron Zheng, Executive Deputy General Manager of CHERY Brand, unveiled the brand's EU strategy at the Paris Motor Show.

For EU. For Family : Meeting Local Needs

Built on Space. For Family, Safety. For Family and Technology. For Family, CHERY's approach combines dependable quality with thoughtful technology. At the press conference, owner stories from Greece, Romania, Hungary and Poland illustrated how safety, space and technology support everyday family life, from school runs to road trips. These experiences inform the localised“For EU. For Family” proposition. The stories featured families enjoying time together on long drives, a photographer couple benefiting from safety assistance, parents with two children and a household that includes its pet in every journey.

CHERY's Black Sea Safety Challenge in Constanța, Romania, demonstrated its commitment to safety and long-term development in Europe. From 22 to 24 September, the TIGGO9 CSH successfully completed 24-hour high-voltage battery saltwater immersion and underbody scraping tests, witnessed by over 150 European journalists and German technical experts. Results confirmed battery sealing and insulation, with no structural housing damage or electrolyte leakage after scraping.

A Line-up for Different Families

CHERY's stand offers visitors an immersive family-mobility experience, with models suited to different households and lifestyles. During the public days, visitors from across Europe can explore the models first-hand in settings reflecting everyday family travel.

CHERY Q, the brand's first battery-electric model, made its public debut in France. Its stylish design, generous space, responsive handling and intelligent in-car interaction suit both young first-time buyers and families seeking an additional car for commuting, shopping and school runs.

The TIGGO4 1.5T also appeared, with France becoming its first EU market. Its power and space strengthen CHERY's family SUV offering for daily use and weekend travel. Alongside it, TIGGO7, TIGGO8 and TIGGO9 CSH broaden the European portfolio. Together, these models offer European consumers a choice of vehicles suited to different household sizes and lifestyles, from everyday urban travel to longer journeys with the whole family.

Building a Long-Term EU Presence

CHERY plans to strengthen local research and development, production and service networks while expanding its product range. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and battery electric vehicle (BEV) options will address different driving needs, including short electric commutes and longer hybrid journeys.

In 2026, CHERY plans to operate in 20 EU markets, including France, establish 687 sales and service outlets and serve around 100,000 families. By 2027, these figures are expected to reach 27 markets, 1,143 outlets and 300,000 families. This growing local network will support a broader range of products and services for EU families with different mobility needs. This supports CHERY's plans for a localised industrial ecosystem.

Since entering the EU in 2025, CHERY has built customer trust through its market performance, quality testing and products. Its localised proposition and expanding network underpin its long-term European strategy.

In October, a series of CHERY events as part of Chery International User Summit 2026 will bring global users together under“Together. For Family” for a celebration of family.