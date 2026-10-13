Daam Organises Event For World Mental Health Day
The Behavioural Healthcare Centre (Daam), one of the centres affiliated with the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, organised an event to mark World Mental Health Day, observed annually on October 10.
The event aimed to raise awareness of mental health and workplace well-being, highlighting the close relationship between mental and behavioural health.Daam Behavioral Healthcare Center Qatar Foundation for Social Work World Mental Health Day
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