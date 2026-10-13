DOC Medical Center Marks Izghawa's First Anniversary And 5,000 MBST Sessions

MENAFN - Gulf Times) DOC Medical Center recognised two distinct milestones: the first anniversary of its Izghawa branch and the completion of 5,000 MBST treatment sessions across DOC Medical Center.

The Izghawa branch's anniversary was celebrated on 3 October 2026 at Edge La Plaza, in partnership with Nabina Medical Group. The occasion brought together distinguished guests, patients, partners and DOC's healthcare teams to recognise the branch's development during its first year.

Mahmoud Qadih, General Manager of DOC Medical Center's Izghawa branch, highlighted the branch's engagement with the community and the trust built with patients. Patients and family members attending the anniversary shared their experiences, recognising the medical team's attentive approach, clear guidance and support throughout their care.

The anniversary also highlighted the branch's coordinated healthcare services. Alongside orthopaedic and rehabilitation care, Izghawa provides internal medicine services led by Dr. Myadah Afadar, who emphasised collaboration between departments to support patients with chronic conditions and broader healthcare needs.

DOC Medical Center's completion of 5,000 MBST treatment sessions marked a separate achievement for the organisation as a whole. This milestone reflects DOC's overall MBST services and is distinct from the Izghawa branch's first anniversary.

Mansoor Nabina, CEO of Nabina Medical Group, described the MBST milestone as an important achievement for the partnership. He reaffirmed its shared ambition to expand access to MBST technology in Qatar and the wider Arab region. Dr. Fooladi, Medical Director of the Izghawa branch, credited the achievement to teamwork, trained staff and coordinated patient care.

Rabih Abouhalka, Marketing Strategist at DOC Medical Center, highlighted the marketing team's contribution to sharing the center's progress, strengthening community relationships and raising awareness of its services.

Dr. Emmanuel Tolessa, Founder & CEO of DOC Holding, expressed pride in both occasions: celebrating the Izghawa branch's first year and recognising DOC Medical Center's overall MBST achievement. He thanked patients, partners and staff for their trust and contributions, reaffirming DOC's commitment to patient care and advanced treatment options.

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