Glaucoma: The Silent Thief Of Sight

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Most people assume they would notice if their eyesight was failing. With glaucoma, that is often not the case.

It is one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness worldwide, and because it usually develops slowly and painlessly, many patients only discover it when significant vision has already been lost.

What is glaucoma?

Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve, which carries visual information from the eye to the brain. This damage is often linked to raised pressure inside the eye, known as intraocular pressure.

The most common form progresses gradually, first affecting side vision. Crucially, vision lost to glaucoma usually cannot be restored. The good news is that early detection and treatment can slow or prevent further loss.

Who is at risk?

Anyone can develop glaucoma, but the risk is higher in people over 40, those with a family history of glaucoma, people with diabetes, high eye pressure or high short-sightedness, and those who have had an eye injury or long-term steroid use.

If glaucoma runs in your family, tell your relatives, as they should be screened too.

Symptoms and warning signs

In the early stages, there are often no symptoms at all. As the condition progresses, patients may notice gradual loss of side vision, blurred vision, difficulty seeing in dim light or frequent changes in glasses power.

A less common form, acute angle-closure glaucoma, is a medical emergency. Sudden severe eye pain, redness, blurred vision, halos around lights, headache, nausea or vomiting need urgent care, as delay can cause permanent damage.

How glaucoma is detected

A glaucoma evaluation begins with a consultation about your vision, medical and family history, medications and any previous eye problems or surgery. It may then include:

. Eye pressure measurement and corneal thickness measurement. Examination of the optic nerve, often with the pupils dilated. A visual field test to check side vision. An OCT scan to assess the optic nerve and nerve fibre layer. Gonioscopy to examine the eye's drainage angle

These painless tests tell us whether glaucoma is present, how advanced it is and what treatment is needed. It is recommended to have a baseline eye examination by 40, or earlier if you have risk factors, with follow-up as your ophthalmologist advises.

Treatment and daily care

Glaucoma treatment aims to lower eye pressure, protect the optic nerve and preserve remaining vision. It is personalised according to the type of glaucoma, pressure level, test results and medical history.

Most patients start with prescription eye drops. Laser treatment can improve fluid drainage, and surgery is an option when pressure is not controlled with medicines or laser.

Glaucoma care is usually lifelong, and success depends heavily on the patient. Use your drops at the right time every day, never stop them without medical advice, tell your doctor about other medicines you take, and keep your follow-up visits even when your vision seems fine. Good control of diabetes and blood pressure also matters.

Eye Care

At Aster, we support patients through every stage of glaucoma care, from screening and diagnosis to treatment, long-term monitoring and education.

For patients with diabetes, our diabetic care clinic brings together internal medicine doctors, ophthalmologists and neurologists, so eye checks become a routine part of overall care.

Do not wait for symptoms. Glaucoma cannot be felt in its early stages, but it can be detected. A simple eye examination today could protect your sight for life.

Screen early. Treat regularly. Protect your sight.

Aster hospital Glaucoma Qatar