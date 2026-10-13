DFF 2026 Celebrates Qatar's Growing Screen Industry With Four Features And An Original Series

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Film Festival 2026 will present a milestone four feature films and a new original series from Qatar, showcasing the depth, ambition and growing international potential of the country's rapidly evolving screen sector.

Spanning fiction, documentary and series, the selection reflects the range of stories emerging from Qatar and the growing capabilities of its filmmakers and production community.

It also underscores the increasingly collaborative environment bringing together national institutions, creative talent and international partners to advance screen production in the country.

Part of the Special Screenings programme at the festival, the three films supported by Media City Qatar are Jodari Meno by Jamal Al Khanji, A Very Ordinary Life by Mohamed Deniz and First to Fly by Rodrigo Vazquez Salessi, along with When the News Breaks You by Hamad Al Hajri, and a special episode of Elzam produced by Jassim Al Romaihi and Ahmed Al Baker, an original series from Katara Studios. Jodari Meno and When the News Breaks You have received funding through Doha Film Institute's Grants Programme and participated in mentorship activities at Qumra 2025.

The selection represents the continued rise of Qatar's vibrant screen industry anchored in a strong foundation of collaboration working towards the vision of Qatar as a destination for ambitious creative work. Doha Film Institute, Film Committee, Media City Qatar, and Katara Studios, are contributing to the advancement of an increasingly connected ecosystem designed to support filmmakers, productions and creative talent at every stage of the creative process.

CEO of Doha Film Institute and Director of Doha Film Festival Fatma Hassan Alremaihi said,“This is a watershed moment for Qatar's film and creative industries. To present four feature films and an original series from Qatar at Doha Film Festival is a powerful reflection of how far our creative ecosystem has come.

“These projects mark Qatar's increasingly meaningful role in empowering ambitious global stories and supporting the talent behind them.

“The growing contributions of national entities demonstrate what can be achieved when creative institutions work together towards a shared purpose. We are building a sustainable industry by creating opportunities, developing capabilities and connecting Qatar's talent with the world. Together, we are making the vision for Doha's role as a hub for creative and cultural excellence a reality.”