Space Available For Mediation Must Be Protected: Al Khulaifi

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi participated in the opening session of the Geneva Peace Forum yesterday.

In his inaugural remarks, Al Khulaifi noted the importance of rules and standards governing mediation for peace, highlighting that, in terms of the State of Qatar's experience in mediation, these rules and standards have become more important than ever.

Mediation isn't merely a matter of bringing two parties into the same room; rather, it rests on trust, impartiality, confidentiality, inclusivity, and a genuine commitment to a peaceful settlement, Al Khulaifi said.

He added that these aren't merely theoretical principles, but practical conditions that allow parties to take risks in pursuit of peace, test compromise solutions, and remain engaged in the negotiation process, even when reaching an agreement seems elusive.

The Minister of State noted that there are things that must be protected, notably the principles of mediation, the space for mediation itself, and multilateral peacebuilding efforts.

Wars being fought today are rarely settled by a decisive victory and are rarely resolved conclusively, Al Khulaifi remarked, explaining that the path to victory has narrowed and the path to agreement has nearly closed.

He said mediation is the means by which that path is kept open. For this reason, the space available for mediation must be protected. He also noted that dialogue requires a safe and secure political and physical space, and that the parties must be confident that entering negotiations won't expose them to new risks.

Al Khulaifi explained that the pressures the State of Qatar has faced haven't weakened its commitment to mediation; rather, they have further strengthened it.

The more difficult dialogue becomes, the greater the need for mediation. And the more fragile the rules and standards governing mediation become, the greater Qatar's responsibility to defend them, he said.

The Minister of State emphasized that the United Nations should remain focused and ready to defend mediation when it is at risk. He highlighted that this aligns with the United Nations Charter itself, as Article 33 provides for negotiation and mediation as means of the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Peaceful settlement isn't an ad hoc measure within the international system or something external to it; rather, it is one of its fundamental pillars.

Al Khulaifi called on the international community to advance more rigorous rules and standards, as well as stronger legal guarantees to protect mediators. He reemphasized that such protection is in everyone's interest: insofar as people are expected to help end wars, measures must also be in place to ensure their safety.