974 Beach To Host 'Festival Of Vacation And Fun' On October 16

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has invited families and residents to attend "Festival of Vacation and Fun," a community event set to take place at 974 Beach on Friday, October 16.

In a social media post, the ministry described the event as a special beach day for fun, creativity and smiles featuring a variety of creative and recreational activities designed for children in a safe, family-friendly atmosphere between 3 pm and 7pm.

The programme will feature various activities, including arts and craft, inflatables, bubble show and face painting.

Entry to the beach will be free for children under six years old and people with disabilities. Tickets for children aged under 14 will cost QR15, while adults will pay QR35.

Vehicle entry will be available for QR150.