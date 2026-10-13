Meteorology Department Warns Of Expected Thunderstorms

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Meteorology forecast inshore weather on Tuesday to be hazy at places at first, some clouds and relatively hot daytime with a chance of local rainy clouds, maybe thundery during the afternoon.

The report warned of expected thunderstorms at places associated with sudden strong wind.

Offshore, there will be scattered clouds, hazy at times.

Winds inshore will be southwesterly-northwesterly, becomes northeasterly-southeasterly later, 05-15 KT, gusting to 25 KT with thunder during the afternoon.

Offshore, it will be mainly northeasterly-southeasterly 02-10 KT.

Sea heights inshore will be 1-2 ft, while offshore will be 1-3 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 4-9 km, while offshore will be 4-8 km.