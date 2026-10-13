Moehe Approves New Higher Education Student Services Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has approved the formation of Qatar's Higher Education Student Affairs and Services Council, a new collaborative platform aimed at strengthening cooperation among higher education institutions and improving the quality of student services and support.

The council's formation was approved by MoEHE Undersecretary Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, following an initiative proposed by Qatar Foundation and adopted by the Ministry's Higher Education Institutions Affairs Department.

The council aims to facilitate the exchange of expertise and outstanding practices in student affairs and services, enhance the student educational experience, and support academic and personal success as well as students' overall development.

The initiative reflects the department's role in promoting coordination and integration across Qatar's higher education sector. Working with universities and relevant entities, the department seeks to develop a system that responds to students' evolving needs and the changing priorities. P2

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The council will bring together specialists and academic and administrative leaders responsible for student affairs and services across higher education institutions and related entities. It will provide a professional platform for sharing knowledge, discussing common challenges and developing joint initiatives and practical solutions to improve the efficiency, quality and effectiveness of student services.

Its objectives include establishing systematic cooperation among student affairs professionals, creating effective channels for sharing successful programmes and best practices, and exchanging lessons learned. The council will also address challenges facing students and institutions and explore practical solutions that promote greater alignment and integration of services across the higher education system.

Professional development and capacity-building will be another key area of focus. The council will encourage innovation in student support programmes and services while promoting evaluation, research and evidence-based practices. These efforts are intended to foster continuous improvement, enable institutions to respond more effectively to students' needs and aspirations, and strengthen student wellbeing, engagement and success.

The council will operate in an advisory and collaborative capacity, supporting coordination and the exchange of expertise without replacing institutional governance structures or interfering with the decision-making powers of individual higher education institutions. This approach is designed to preserve institutional independence and responsibilities while strengthening collective action and representation across the sector.

The council will be chaired by Executive Director of Student Services at QF Higher Education, Dr. Abdulnassir Shamlan Al-Tamimi. Assistant Dean for Student Affairs at VCUarts Qatar Dr. Matthew Nelson and Vice-President for Student Affairs at Lusail University Dr. Fatima Mansour Al Musleh will serve as vice-chairs.

The council's membership brings together representatives from several higher education institutions and related entities in Qatar. Director of the Higher Education Institutions Affairs Department Dr. Batool Hashem Al Sayed will represent the ministry on the council.

Members' responsibilities will be distributed across specialised areas, including communications, membership and engagement, professional development, and financial affairs.