Doha Hosts Forum To Chart Future Of Global Youth Competencies

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Strategic Foresight on Global Youth Competencies and Lifelong Learning Forum kicked off in Doha yesterday.

This event is being hosted by the State of Qatar from October 12 to 15 in collaboration with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

Assistant Undersecretary for Youth Affairs at Qatar's Ministry of Youth and Sports Ahmed Mohammed Al Harami said that hosting the forum demonstrates Qatar's commitment to empowering young people and engaging them in shaping their future policies in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Youth Policy.

Al Harami added that the forum is part of the executive program for the aforementioned policy and reflects several of its key pillars, particularly education, the full and effective participation of young people, information technology, and social media.

In recorded remarks, ICESCO Director-General Dr. Salem bin Mohammed Al Malik said he was profoundly grateful for the State of Qatar's commitment to caring for young people, along with its efforts to invest in knowledge, innovation, and capacity building, as demonstrated by its hosting of the forum.

Young people are a force in the present and core partners in charting the future, Al Malik underlined, noting that the challenge lies not only in identifying talent but also in ensuring that no young person is left out of learning, participation, and productive work. This challenge is becoming more pressing amid rapid changes in the labor market, he said.

Al Malik further explained that by 2030, 170 million new jobs are expected to be created, while 92 million jobs are projected to be displaced, and almost 39% of current core skills are expected to change.

ICESCO also launched its Young Professionals Program, which gives young professionals the opportunity to work and train for two years within ICESCO's sectors and specialized centers, gaining direct experience in international work and program and project management.

In its second cohort, 13 young men and women from 11 countries were selected from approximately 7,000 applicants, reflecting the strong interest the program has generated among young people.

President of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd University in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Issa Bin Hassan AlAnsari, said young people's responsibilities go beyond adapting to a changing world, adding that they are expected to be partners in advancing their country's vision, contribute to the development of their society and economy, address issues that transcend borders, and help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in their complex economic, social, and environmental dimensions.