Minister Of Public Health Discusses Cooperation With French Ambassador

Minister of Public Health H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud met with Ambassador French to Qatar H E Arnaud Pescheux. The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen it in the health sector.

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