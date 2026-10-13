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Minister Of Public Health Discusses Cooperation With French Ambassador

Minister Of Public Health Discusses Cooperation With French Ambassador


Date: 2026-10-13 04:06:01

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Public Health H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud met with Ambassador French to Qatar H E Arnaud Pescheux. The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen it in the health sector.

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The Peninsula

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