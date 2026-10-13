Thani Humanitarian Receives QR150,000 For Education Project

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Thani bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services (Thani Humanitarian) has received donations totalling QR150,000 from Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) and AlRayan Bank to support its Manarat Ilm project, which provides educational assistance to students in need and helps them continue their studies.

QIIB contributed QR100,000 to the initiative, while AlRayan Bank donated QR50,000. The contributions will support the project's efforts to provide educational assistance to eligible students and ease the financial burden on their families.

Thani Humanitarian expressed its appreciation to both banks for their contributions, commending their commitment to charitable work and community initiatives with an educational and humanitarian impact.

The foundation also thanked the institutions, companies and individuals supporting its programmes, noting that contributions from donors are essential to sustaining its humanitarian mission and strengthening its capacity to implement initiatives for eligible beneficiaries.

Manarat Ilm reflects Thani Humanitarian's commitment to supporting education and helping students facing financial difficulties continue their academic journeys. The initiative underscores the importance of collective community efforts in expanding educational opportunities and enabling students to develop their capabilities and contribute effectively to society.

The foundation said the strong response from Qatari society to the project reflects a shared belief in the importance of education in advancing the country's development. It added that support from national banks and institutions represents an important aspect of corporate social responsibility, highlighting the role of partnerships across sectors in advancing educational and humanitarian initiatives.

Regarding the application process, Thani Humanitarian clarified that requests for assistance under Manarat Ilm must be submitted through schools, which refer eligible student cases to the foundation in accordance with established procedures.

The foundation does not accept applications directly from students or their parents. Families seeking assistance should therefore contact the relevant schools, which are responsible for receiving requests and referring eligible cases for consideration.

Thani Humanitarian said it carefully reviews all cases to ensure that assistance reaches students and families who meet the eligibility requirements. It added that clear criteria are applied across its humanitarian projects, including Manarat Ilm, to ensure that support reaches those in need and that each initiative achieves its intended objectives.