Endowments Directorate Receive Qr50m Boost To Support Scientific And Cultural Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has received a QR50m contribution to an existing investment endowment, under a charitable arrangement designed to expand endowment assets and ensure a sustainable flow of funding for scientific and cultural development.

The contribution, made by a donor under the directorate's supervision, has been allocated to the Waqf Al Wuqoof endowment, with the donor stipulating that a new endowment be established every year in favour of the Scientific and Cultural Development Waqf Fund.

The arrangement is intended to create successive endowment assets whose returns will support scientific, educational and cultural activities, allowing the contribution to generate benefits over the long term and serve successive generations.

The initiative represents an expansion of the donor's existing endowment activities rather than a first contribution, with the directorate's records indicating that an endowment had previously been registered by the same donor.

Director-General of the General Directorate of Endowments Eng. Hassan bin Abdullah Al Marzouqi, said the QR50m addition represented an important model for developing endowment assets, with its impact extending beyond increasing the value of the existing fund.

He explained that the donor's condition would ensure the establishment of a new endowment each year under the Scientific and Cultural Development Waqf Fund, combining the growth of endowment assets with the continued delivery of social benefits.

The arrangement brings together two complementary objectives: preserving and expanding the endowment's resources and directing their benefits towards scientific and cultural development through a recurring cycle of charitable giving.

Al Marzouqi said Waqf Al Wuqoof offered a distinctive approach to sustaining and expanding endowment activities by establishing new endowments periodically. This would gradually broaden the base of endowment assets and ensure that their benefits continued in accordance with donors' stipulations.

The director-general stressed that the General Directorate of Endowments attaches considerable importance to developing and investing endowment assets to preserve their principal, generate returns and maximise their social impact.