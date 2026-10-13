Al Faleh Educational Holding Appoints Sheikha Zulfa Al Thani As COO

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Faleh Educational Holding has announced the appointment of Sheikha Zulfa Al Thani as Chief Operating Officer (COO), a newly established leadership role supporting the Group's continued growth and strategic development.

Comprising Doha Academy Al Waab, Doha Academy Salwa, Doha International Kindergarten, and AFG College with the University of Aberdeen, Al Faleh Educational Holding continues to strengthen its position within Qatar's education sector and advance its commitment to providing high-quality education and creating opportunities for future generations.

Sheikha Zulfa Al Thani brings a diverse background in marketing, entrepreneurship, brand development and strategic planning. She graduated from Brunel University London with a degree in Marketing and is currently an Executive MBA candidate at HEC Paris.

Commenting on the appointment, Chief Executive Officer of Al Faleh Educational Holding Sheikha Anwar Al Thani, said,“Sheikha Zulfa brings a valuable combination of entrepreneurial experience, creative thinking and strategic planning to Al Faleh Educational Holding. Her appointment as Chief Operating Officer strengthens our leadership team and will support our continued focus on operational excellence, collaboration and sustainable growth across the Group.”

Chairperson of Al Faleh Educational Holding Dr Sheikha Aisha Bint Faleh Al Thani, added,“As Al Faleh Educational Holding continues to grow, it is important that we invest in strong and capable leadership that can help shape the next chapter of our development. Sheikha Zulfa's appointment reflects our commitment to developing strong leadership capability across the Group and building on the foundations established over the past 25 years.”

Commenting on her appointment, Chief Operating Officer of Al Faleh Educational Holding Sheikha Zulfa Al Thani, said,“I am honoured to take on this role and to join an organisation that has played an important part in Qatar's education sector. I look forward to working alongside our teams and leadership to strengthen our operations, support our institutions and contribute to the Group's continued development and future ambitions.”