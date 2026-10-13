Qatar To Emerge Stronger And Adaptable To Global Change: Amir At Shura Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani opened the second ordinary session of the second legislative term, corresponding to the 55th annual session of the Shura Council, at the Council's headquarters.

At the Shura Council, Amir began his speech by reflecting on the role and the legacy of the late Father Amir HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani in Qatar's development and on the international stage. The Amir then went on to address other key domestic issues, regional and international developments.

Below are the pointers from Amir's speech at the Shura Council:

- Our country and the region have faced extraordinary events that have once again proved the cohesion of the state's institutions: Amir

- Closure of the Strait of Hormuz and damage in Ras Laffan lead to disruption of a major portion of the state's exports: Amir

- The state's policy before the current crisis has enabled us to absorb the repercussions of the crisis so far: Amir

- Our strategy was shaped by four main pillars, the first of which is defending the homeland firmly without being drawn into war: Amir

- Our commitment to dialogue and peaceful solutions does not mean leniency in defending our country: Amir

- The second is to maintain services, supply chains, and the economic lifecycle: Amir

- The third is contributing to ceasefire efforts and opening waterways: Amir

- The fourth is to encourage negotiation to achieve peaceful solutions for the ongoing conflict: Amir

- Qatar will emerge from this crisis more resilient and better able to adapt to global changes: Amir

- Qatar accounts for nearly one-fifth of world's liquefied natural gas trade, and any impact on it is reflected in markets and affects consumers: Amir

- The national economy confronted this crisis from a position of strength. In 2025, it achieved real growth of 2.9%, while the average annual inflation rate remained at 0.5%, backed by a current account surplus. The State maintained its high sovereign credit ratings: Amir

- It is only natural that the crisis would have a negative impact on public finances, as the total revenues declined by 42% during the first half of the year, while public expenditure fell by 14%, without compromising essential services or development priorities: Amir

- We decided not to reduce essential services and opted to maintain our developmental priorities, in order to sustain Qatar's ongoing economic momentum: Amir

- We have contributed to efforts to secure a ceasefire and open the waterways: Amir

- Qatar has shouldered, in this crisis, the responsibility of protecting its sovereignty and fulfilling its role in global energy security and world economy; Amir

- Efforts must be doubled to secure navigation in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and to protect energy facilities and civilian infrastructure: Amir

- The security of the Gulf Cooperation Council states and the preservation of their sovereignty is a matter that cannot be compromised on: Amir

- Qatar has always preferred to resolve dispute issues through negotiation and diplomatic and peaceful means: Amir

- We will continue to work with our brothers and international partners to keep the region safe and stable: Amir

- We warn against the ongoing Israeli violations against the brotherly Palestinian people: Amir

- What has occurred in the Gaza Strip is, without a doubt, genocide, and its perpetrators must not be allowed to escape accountability: Amir