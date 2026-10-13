Civil Defence Council Highlights Role Of Families In Disaster Preparedness

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Civil Defence Council said it remains committed to raising awareness and promoting home safety practices to strengthen preparedness and community security as the world marks World Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Held under the theme“Resilience Starts at Home,” the observance highlights the vital role families play in enhancing community safety.

In a statement, Director General of Public Security, Major General Mohammed Jassim Al Sulaiti said the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, observed annually on October 13, underscore the importance of fostering a culture of prevention and safety and strengthening early preparedness to address potential risks.

“At the international level, the State of Qatar reaffirms its support for the goals and priorities of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030, while promoting international cooperation, the exchange of expertise and capacity building to help reduce risks and achieve sustainable development,” he stated.

Director General of Civil Defence, Major General Hamad Othman Al Dehaimi said the day provides an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of prevention and advance preparedness in responding to emergencies and minimising their impact.

He noted the essential role of families in promoting a culture of prevention and safety and raising awareness of the measures needed to build a society that is better prepared and more resilient in the face of risks.

Major General Al Dehaimi explained that the Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Civil Defence, remains committed to strengthening prevention and safety systems, enhancing emergency preparedness and response capabilities, and fostering partnerships with all segments of society.

“These efforts reflect the principle that disaster risk reduction is a shared responsibility, requiring coordinated action by the relevant authorities alongside the awareness and commitment of individuals and families to safety requirements. Together, these efforts strengthen community security and enhance its ability to respond to emergencies efficiently and effectively,” he added