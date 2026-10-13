(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Akkodis, a global leader in digital engineering consulting and part of the Adecco Group, today announced the deployment of a multilingual AI solution that enables international guests in the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team Viewing Gallery to access real-time translated team radio and race commentary, event information and Formula 1 (F1) communications in their preferred language. Built using Akkodis' AI-Core system, the solution processes information directly at the circuit, delivering responsive, low-latency real-time transcription and translation services.

Akkodis Brings Multilingual Intelligence to Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team Races

The deployment highlights a growing shift in how organizations operate, bringing intelligence closer to where information is generated and decisions are made. Debuting at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix in Monza, the solution demonstrates how such systems can enhance real-world experiences in demanding, fast-paced and information-rich environments.

For international guests in the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team Viewing Gallery, following race commentary, radio communications, technical terminology and rapidly evolving track activity can be challenging when much of the information is communicated in English. To address this challenge, Akkodis engineered an end-to-end solution that processes real-time audio locally at the circuit. Dedicated AI-Core speech-to-text models transcribe communications in real time with end-to-end latency of less than 50 milliseconds, while domain-specific models recognize F1 terminology, driver names, team personnel, locations and event-specific vocabulary during the transcription process. The information is then translated simultaneously into multiple selected languages through the AI-Core dedicated Expert Language Model for translation.

The solution currently supports more than 50 languages and is designed to continuously evolve through a dedicated Terminology Manager, enabling race-specific terminology to be updated, validated and incorporated into future model enhancements as terminology changes throughout the season.

Beyond software and models, Akkodis engineers designed and built the custom physical hardware that powers the solution directly at the circuit. The compact compute platform delivers more than 4,000 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of advanced AI processing performance within a sub-600W power target. The enclosure, mounting architecture, ventilation and cooling systems were engineered to operate reliably in the demanding F1 garage environment, where high temperatures and limited airflow can challenge performance.

Akkodis teams developed prototypes, validated continuous-operation performance and integrated the solution into the live race environment, demonstrating Akkodis' ability to engineer and deploy complete solutions from model development to physical infrastructure and real-world operations. Throughout race week, the platform operated continuously and reliably without interruption.

The project brought together expertise across AI, software engineering, hardware development, integration, systems engineering, mechanical design and deployment operations, demonstrating Akkodis Intelligence in action.

"F1 is an environment where speed, precision and performance matter in every moment. The greatest value from AI comes when intelligence is available where information is generated and decisions are made," said Jo Debecker, President & CEO of Akkodis. "This deployment demonstrates how Akkodis Intelligence brings together advanced technology, engineering expertise and human insight to deliver the right information, at the right time and in the right context. By combining AI-Core with purpose-built infrastructure, we're helping create a more engaging and accessible experience for international guests in one of the world's most demanding environments."

Victoria Johnson, Chief Marketing Operations Officer, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team said, "We always strive to deliver the best experience for our race guests - and bringing leading technology to the fore is a key component. The garage is not only a demanding environment; it also offers an enthralling insight into how our team operates at the leading edge of sport and technology. By working with Akkodis, combining leading language models with bespoke hardware. we've brought our guests closer to the action than ever before. Speed, accuracy and consistency are crucial in this deployment, and we've been delighted with our guest response.”

While first deployed in Formula 1, the architecture demonstrates a broader shift toward intelligent edge environments. The solution shows how advanced AI, local processing, Physical AI infrastructure and engineering expertise can come together to deliver real-time intelligence where speed, reliability and contextual understanding are critical.

About AI-Core

AI-Core is Akkodis' modular AI ecosystem for deploying intelligent applications & solutions across a range of cloud, hybrid and edge environments. Powered by Akkodis Intelligence and already validated on leading platforms such as Microsoft Azure, AI-Core combines domain expertise alongside advanced AI models, agentic systems, automation capabilities and multilingual intelligence to accelerate intelligent automation, decision support, testing, validation and real-time data processing.

About Akkodis

Akkodis is a global digital engineering consulting company that enables organizations to innovate and accelerate by applying technology to redefine how processes and products are developed, powered and optimized. With deep expertise across AI, data, cloud, edge and software engineering, we offer best-in-class technology consultancy. Through our strong, scalable delivery models and specialized talent, we provide end-to-end solutions, from strategy and consulting through implementation. Our commitment to Akkodis Intelligence helps businesses connect the exponential power of technology with the irreplaceable strengths of human thinking and collaboration. Part of the Adecco Group and headquartered in Switzerland, Akkodis brings together 40,000 engineers and digital experts in over 30 countries, with services that span Consulting, Solutions and Academy. With deep experience across the world's major industries, Akkodis empowers businesses to solve complex challenges and achieve sustainable impact. akkodis | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). .