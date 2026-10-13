(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Royal Green Realty, one of North India's fastest-growing real estate developers, has unveiled Royal Green World City, an integrated township in Rohtak developed in partnership with Riverwood India. Launched on Navratri, an auspicious occasion associated with new beginnings, the project is envisioned around the promise of being“inspired by the world's best.” It aims to bring world-class residential infrastructure, lifestyle experiences and thoughtfully curated amenities to Rohtak, offering residents the opportunity to experience a superior standard of living within their own city.

Royal Green Realty and Riverwood India Unveil Royal Green World City, Rohtak's First World-Class Integrated Township

For years, Rohtak's aspirational families have looked towards Gurugram, Delhi and other metropolitan centres in search of better-planned neighbourhoods, enhanced lifestyle amenities and thoughtfully designed residential communities. Royal Green World City seeks to change that narrative by bringing these aspirations closer to home. Designed to integrate modern infrastructure, recreational spaces, security and community living, the township reflects a vision of enabling residents to enjoy an elevated lifestyle without having to move away from the city where they live and work.

Yashank Wason, Managing Director, Royal Green Realty said,“Rohtak has waited a long time for a development of this ambition. For decades, world-class living meant leaving this city. With Royal Green World City, we are bringing it home, so residents no longer have to choose between the place they belong to and the lifestyle they aspire to,”

A New Benchmark for Integrated Living in Rohtak

Royal Green World City introduces a professionally master-planned township designed to bring together residential spaces, recreation, wellness and community engagement within a cohesive environment. Guided by the philosophy that every plot and every space should serve a purpose, the development aims to establish a new benchmark for planned residential living in Rohtak.

At the heart of the township is a 50,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, envisioned as a central destination for recreation, wellness and social interaction. The clubhouse will feature a gym and health spa, squash and badminton facilities, indoor games, a business centre and a multi-function hall with a café, creating a versatile space for residents to pursue fitness, leisure, work and community activities.

Complementing the clubhouse is a thoughtfully curated collection of more than 40 amenities designed to cater to residents across age groups and interests. These include a leisure pool, jogging track, modern children's play area, skating rink, banquet lawn, tennis and basketball courts, pickleball facilities, cricket nets, a dedicated senior citizens' court and a pet park. Together, these amenities are intended to encourage active lifestyles, foster social connections and create opportunities for recreation within the township.

The master plan incorporates wide, tree-lined boulevards, segregated walkways, a central green heart and unobstructed internal roads, drawing inspiration from leading townships around the world. The planning approach also incorporates Vastu principles, while a gated perimeter and future-ready infrastructure are designed to support security, convenience and an organised living environment.

Strategically Located at the Heart of Rohtak's Growth Corridor

Royal Green World City is strategically positioned within Rohtak's expanding growth corridor, with direct access to the Southern Bypass and Delhi–Hisar Road. Its location provides connectivity to several of the city's prominent educational, healthcare, transport and industrial destinations, making it relevant for both residential end-users and those seeking long-term investment opportunities.

IIM Rohtak is approximately 2 km from the township, with an estimated travel time of around three minutes. Delhi Public School is located approximately 5 km away, while Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) is around 9 km away. PGIMS Rohtak and Rohtak Railway Station are each approximately 10 km from the development. IMT Rohtak is around 11 km away, while the Maruti Suzuki R&D facility is approximately 16 km away. Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi is situated at an approximate distance of 72 km.

This connectivity, combined with Rohtak's developing infrastructure and expanding economic activity, places the township within a location that is well positioned to benefit from the city's ongoing growth.

Backed by an Established Business Legacy and a Growing Development Portfolio

Founded in 2020 and backed by the legacy of ADS Spirits and the Prem Sakhi Group, Royal Green Realty has expanded its presence across residential, commercial and industrial real estate. Over six years of operations, the company has built a portfolio comprising 14 projects developed or under development across seven cities, representing more than 50 million sq. ft. of planned and delivered development.

The company's industrial park in Matan is already home to prominent occupiers, including Denso, Panasonic and Reliance Retail. Its recent township launch in Sonipat has also witnessed strong market demand, further contributing to its growing presence in North India's real estate landscape.

With Royal Green World City, the company aims to build on this momentum by introducing a large-scale, lifestyle-led residential development that combines considered planning, contemporary amenities and long-term value creation.

Two Visions, One World-Class Address

Royal Green World City brings together Royal Green Realty and Riverwood India through a partnership founded on a shared commitment to thoughtful development, quality and long-term value. By combining their complementary strengths and aligning around a common vision, the two organisations aim to create a distinctive residential destination that reflects Rohtak's evolving aspirations.

Varun Kumar Makhija, Director, Royal Green Realty said,“Our partnership with Riverwood India is built on a shared conviction that Rohtak deserves a destination inspired by the world's best. Every element, from the 50,000 sq. ft. clubhouse to the central green heart, has been planned with intention. We are not building just a project; we are creating an address that reflects who this city is becoming,”

An Opportunity Aligned with Rohtak's Next Phase of Growth

As Rohtak continues to develop its infrastructure and attract new residential and commercial investments, Royal Green World City seeks to position itself as part of the city's next phase of urban transformation. By combining planned infrastructure, lifestyle amenities and connectivity to important city destinations, the township aims to appeal to families seeking an upgraded living experience as well as investors evaluating Rohtak's long-term growth potential.

The development reflects the belief that emerging urban destinations can offer opportunities for those who recognise their potential early. As the developers note,“The best investments aren't made after a city arrives; they're made while it's getting there.”

For prospective homeowners and investors, Royal Green World City presents an opportunity to explore a planned residential destination as Rohtak's real estate landscape continues to evolve. Actual investment outcomes will, however, depend on market conditions and individual circumstances.

Experience Royal Green World City

Royal Green World City is now open for site visits, inviting prospective residents and investors to experience the master plan firsthand and engage with a dedicated Relationship Manager to understand the project's offerings.

The project is registered with the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) under registration number HRERA-PKL-ROH-982-2026.

About Royal Green Realty

Founded in 2020 and backed by the legacy of ADS Spirits and the Prem Sakhi Group, Royal Green Realty is a North India-based real estate developer focused on planned, lifestyle-led communities across residential, commercial and industrial formats. In six years, the company has built a portfolio of 14 projects across seven cities, representing more than 50 million sq. ft. of planned and delivered development. The company's approach is anchored in trust, quality and the creation of long-term value through thoughtfully conceived real estate developments.

About Riverwood India

Riverwood India is the development partner for Royal Green World City in Rohtak, bringing complementary capabilities to the project. Its partnership with Royal Green Realty is founded on a shared vision of thoughtful development, quality and long-term value, with the collective objective of introducing a new standard of integrated living to Rohtak.