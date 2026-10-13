Grandthum By Group 108 Celebrates Grand Opening With Indriya, Bluestone, Blue Tokai And Other Brands

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Grandthum, the mixed-use development by Group 108 in Greater Noida West, celebrated its grand opening yesterday, officially welcoming the public to a new destination for shopping, dining, lifestyle and leisure. The occasion marks a significant milestone in the development's journey towards establishing itself as a prominent commercial and retail destination in the region.



Grandthum by Group 108 welcomes leading retail brands in Greater Noida West



Indriya, BlueStone, Giva, Caratlane, Limelight, Palmonas, Aukera, BlueTokai and others have commenced their business operations at Grandthum. These brands, along with other retail and lifestyle offerings, mark the beginning of the retail journey, with further brands expected to strengthen its shopping, dining, and lifestyle ecosystem.



Mr. Sanchit Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108, said,“The grand opening of Grandthum's Retail Experience marks an important milestone in our vision of creating a destination that goes beyond conventional retail. With established brands such as Indriya, BlueStone, Blue Tokai, Caratlane, Palmonas and others opening their doors, we are taking a significant step towards bringing this vision to life. We look forward to welcoming visitors and building a vibrant commercial destination that brings together shopping, dining, leisure and workplace experiences.”



Dr. Amish Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108, said,“Greater Noida West is witnessing steady growth in its residential and commercial landscape, creating demand for destinations that cater to the evolving needs of its communities. Grandthum has been conceptualised to bring together reputed brands, contemporary commercial infrastructure and engaging lifestyle experiences. Its grand opening of Retail Experience marks the beginning of an exciting journey as we work towards establishing it as a preferred destination for shopping, dining, socialising and spending quality time. We remain committed to creating long-term value for businesses, visitors and the surrounding community.”



With its combination of high-street retail, food and beverage offerings, entertainment, office spaces and open areas, Grandthum aims to cater to families, working professionals and residents from Greater Noida West and neighbouring areas of Noida.



The integrated development is designed to offer visitors multiple reasons to explore the destination, combining everyday shopping requirements with opportunities for dining, leisure and social interaction.



The grand opening marks a new chapter for Grandthum as more brands and businesses become operational. With its location in a growing residential catchment of the National Capital Region, the development aims to emerge as a prominent retail and lifestyle address, contributing to the evolving commercial landscape of Greater Noida West.



About Group 108

Group 108 is a real estate development company focused on creating high-quality commercial developments that cater to the evolving needs of businesses and consumers. The company is developing IT/ITeS and commercial spaces with an emphasis on design, functionality, and global standards. With a focus on quality, transparency, and long-term value creation, Group 108 aims to contribute to the growth of emerging commercial destinations.