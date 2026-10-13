Euro Motors Expands Island Wide Automotive Dealer Network To Support Customers“Beyond The Drive”

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Euro Motors has appointed dealer and authorised service partners across Sri Lanka as part of an expansion covering vehicle sales, spare parts, servicing and repairs.

The partners were formally appointed and recognised at a ceremony held at“The Blue” at Hilton Colombo under the theme“Beyond the Drive”. The network is intended to bring sales and after-sales support closer to customers outside the company's main facilities.

Three categories form the network: Display Points, 3S Dealers and Service Partners. Display Points provide access to vehicles and product information for prospective buyers. The 3S dealerships combine sales, spare parts and servicing, while dedicated Service Partners handle maintenance, repairs and technical support.

The expansion covers support for a portfolio that includes passenger cars, sport utility vehicles, electric vehicles, double cabs and commercial vehicles. Euro Motors identifies Jetour, JAC, Dongfeng, Bonluck, Ankai and Joylong among the brands it represents.

Chief operations officer Ravindra Senarathna linked the appointments to plans to strengthen support throughout vehicle ownership, including access to vehicles and after-sales assistance closer to where customers live and operate.

Under the company's stated warranty arrangements, customers must carry out scheduled servicing through its appointed authorised dealers to remain eligible for warranty claims, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

The network is also intended to provide genuine spare parts and warranty-related assistance. Euro Motors presents the appointments as part of its longer-term development of distribution and after-sales infrastructure.

For commercial operators, the company identifies access to maintenance and repairs as a way to help reduce time spent with vehicles out of operation.

Euro Motors' website lists service facilities in Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia, Attidiya, Anuradhapura and Piliyandala. Customers can contact its published main number, 011 450 4504, for sales or service enquiries and information about the appropriate facility for their vehicle. Euro Motors Sri Lank