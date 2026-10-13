SINGER Partners With NAITA To Strengthen Technical Skills And Youth Employability

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Singer Sri Lanka has announced a partnership with the National Apprentice and Industrial Training Authority (NAITA) to provide vocational qualification pathways for its technical employees and apprenticeship opportunities for young people.

According to the company, the memorandum of understanding covers formal recognition of existing employees' skills and enterprise-based training for apprentices. The arrangement combines workplace experience at Singer with NAITA's training and assessment support.

Singer's technical employees will have a pathway to obtain National Vocational Qualification (NVQ) Level 3 or 4 qualifications through Recognition of Prior Learning. This process assesses skills and competencies acquired through previous work experience.

Under the agreement, NAITA will facilitate the required assessments, while Singer will support its employees through the qualification process. The pathway is intended to help experienced technical personnel obtain formal recognition of their existing capabilities.

The partnership also provides for the recruitment, training and assessment of apprentices. NAITA will support the theoretical component of their training, complementing practical industry exposure provided through Singer.

Initial training areas include electrical work, electronic appliance servicing, refrigeration and air conditioning, mobile phone repairs, and agricultural equipment and machinery maintenance.

Additional technical trades may be incorporated according to future requirements agreed by both organisations.

Singer group managing director Mahesh Wijewardene linked the partnership to employee development and opportunities for young people to enter employment. NAITA chairman H. Abdul Saththar highlighted the role of cooperation between industry and vocational training institutions in aligning skills development with workplace requirements.

The company presents the initiative as part of efforts to strengthen the technical capabilities supporting its products and services. Its stated objectives include developing a pipeline of skilled technical professionals through recognised qualifications and practical training.