Azerbaijan's Parliament Ratifies Memorandum With UN Secretariat

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijani Parliament has ratified the memorandum of understanding signed between Azerbaijan and the UN Secretariat, submitted for discussion at a plenary session of the parliament today, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

During the session, it was noted that the memorandum was signed in Bonn on September 1, 2026, and in Baku on September 2.

The document outlines the organizational, financial, and legal aspects regarding the hosting of Climate Week 4 and the 30th meeting of the Adaptation Committee in Azerbaijan, as well as the obligations of the Government of Azerbaijan and the UN Secretariat.

Climate Week is an international event that brings together representatives from states, international organizations, the private sector, and other stakeholders to accelerate the implementation of climate-related decisions adopted under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, to exchange experiences, and to discuss practical solutions. Climate Week 4 was held in Baku from September 7 to 11, 2026.

The Adaptation Committee is a body operating under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change that addresses issues related to adaptation to the adverse effects of climate change. The committee works to provide technical support and recommendations to the Parties, promote the exchange of information and best practices, and strengthen cooperation among relevant institutions. The 30th meeting of the Committee was held in Baku from September 14 to 17, 2026.

According to the memorandum, the Government of Azerbaijan is responsible for providing the venue, logistics, technical infrastructure, security and protocol arrangements, and other necessary organizational elements for Climate Week 4, as well as covering the relevant costs stipulated in the memorandum. Logistics and other organizational expenses for the 30th meeting of the Adaptation Committee are covered by the Secretariat. The annexes to the memorandum of understanding specify the buildings, meeting venues and facilities, equipment, supplies and utilities, host country support staff, and catering services required for holding Climate Week 4.

The Secretariat is responsible for preparing and managing the event program, inviting participants and experts, providing them with necessary organizational information, and arranging relevant payments for participants funded by the Secretariat.

The document also establishes provisions regarding tax and customs exemptions, visa matters, privileges and immunities, the inviolability of event venues, personal data protection, and the liabilities of the parties.

Following discussions, the draft law on the approval of the "Memorandum of understanding between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Kyoto Protocol, and the Paris Agreement regarding Climate Week 4 and the 30th meeting of the Adaptation Committee" was put to a vote and adopted in a single reading.