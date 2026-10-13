Faraday Powers Intelligent Sensing With New 14Nm MIPI C/D Combo PHY IP
To address the growing demand for intelligent sensing, Faraday has expanded its MIPI C/D Combo PHY IP portfolio on UMC's 14nm FinFET platform. The IP supports both MIPI C-PHY v2.0 at up to 3.0 Gsps per trio and D-PHY v2.5 at up to 4.5 Gbps per lane, featuring scalable configurations to meet diverse bandwidth requirements. By sharing pins, digital logic, I/O buffers, PLLs, and calibration circuits between both protocols, this combo architecture reduces IP die area by more than 30% while simplifying PCB layout and board design for high-speed data transmission
The dual-protocol architecture enables system-level optimization by leveraging C-PHY for high-performance video transmission and D-PHY for low-power or standby operations. To enhance signal robustness during high-bandwidth data reception, the D-PHY receiver incorporates high-speed de-skew calibration. Meanwhile, built-in self-test (BIST) capabilities support both protocols, simplifying mass-production testing and reducing test costs. Furthermore, the IP features Alternate Low Power (ALP) mode, providing an additional option for reducing energy consumption during low-activity states.
“Edge AI and automotive smart sensing are driving the need for high-performance, power-efficient video connectivity,” said Flash Lin, Chief Operating Officer at Faraday Technology.“Our silicon-proven MIPI C/D Combo PHY IP enables next-generation sensing solutions with greater flexibility and efficiency. Together with our comprehensive UMC IP portfolio, Arm-based SoC integration capabilities, and ASIC expertise, Faraday helps customers simplify system development, reduce testing effort and risk, and accelerate time-to-market.”
About Faraday Technology Corporation
Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is dedicated to the mission of benefiting humanity and upholding sustainable values in every IC it handles. The company offers a comprehensive range of ASIC solutions, including 2.5D/3D Advanced packaging, Arm Cortex-A, R, M, A720AE, Neoverse CSS integration and hardening, FPGA-Go-ASIC, and design implementation services. Furthermore, its extensive silicon IP portfolio encompasses a wide array of offerings, such as I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, DDR/LPDDR, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB, Ethernet, SATA, PCIe, and SerDes. For further information, visit or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.
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