New Research Reveals HDR Is Foundational To Premium Video

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Report shows that while HDR is seen as a key part of premium content, it is evolving to a widespread feature of the video ecosystem

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report from InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video and AI technology research and development company, and Parks Associates, an international market research and consulting firm, reveals that High Dynamic Range (HDR) is evolving from a premium picture-quality differentiator to a widespread feature of the video ecosystem, spanning TVs, streaming devices, smartphones, gaming platforms and live entertainment .

The report,“High Dynamic Range and the Future of Video,” examines the evolution of HDR across televisions, streaming services, live production, gaming and mobile devices, alongside the technologies enabling its continued growth. HDR improves brightness, contrast and color to deliver images that more closely resemble what the human eye sees, and is increasingly supported across image-producing devices.

Advances in AI-assisted video enhancement, cloud production and next-generation codecs are helping lower the technical and economic hurdles to broader deployment. While HDR is now commonplace for on-demand streaming, it is also being extended to live productions including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Looking ahead, the report finds that HDR is positioned to follow a path similar to HD and 4K, to become a capability that viewers simply expect across movies, television, live events and games.

“Consumers may not always know HDR by name, but they recognize the experience it enables: richer color, deeper contrast and a more lifelike picture,” said Lionel Oisel, Head of Video Labs at InterDigital.“As HDR expands across streaming, live sports, gaming and mobile, the opportunity is to make that premium experience consistent and efficient on every screen. Innovation in HDR, video compression and delivery will be fundamental to making that possible.”

“HDR technology support has advanced faster than consumer understanding,” said report author Michael Goodman, Director, Entertainment Research at Parks Associates.“HDR is increasingly becoming an expected part of a high-quality viewing experience, and the industry is working to improve interoperability, reduce production complexity and communicate HDR's value to consumers.”

The white paper, “High Dynamic Range and the Future of Video,” is available here.

About InterDigital ®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc. InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

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