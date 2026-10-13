Tower Semiconductor Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Conference Call
The call will be webcast and available through the Investor Relations section of Tower Semiconductor's website at , where the pre-registration form required for dial-in participation is also accessible. Upon completing the registration, participants will receive the dial-in details, a unique PIN, and a confirmation email with all necessary information. The teleconference will be available for replay for 90 days.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology, development, and process platforms for its customers in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating a positive and sustainable impact on the world through long-term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiPho, SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, displays, and integrated power management (BCD and 700V). Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor currently owns one operating facility in Israel (200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), and two in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo and shares a 300mm facility in Agrate, Italy with STMicroelectronics. For more information, please visit: .
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Contact Information:
Liat Avraham
Investor Relations
... | +972 4 650 6154
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